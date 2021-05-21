Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber to notify clients about savings

05/21/2021 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SberBank is making it easier for clients to stay informed about their savings. Previously clients only received account notifications about transactions: opening and closing accounts, registering power of attorney, money transfers, and cash withdrawals. Now clients will receive information about their savings accounts in real time in the form of push notifications and SMS notifications about: withdrawals and deposits of funds, interest payments, and account extensions.

In order to receive updates on their savings accounts, clients will need to activate the Notifications service in the SberBank Online app or at an ATM or bank branch, or by calling a Sber contact center. They will then need to turn on push notifications in their SberBank Online profile settings.

A comprehensive notification feed with information about savings transactions gives our clients additional benefits - they can make financial decisions in a timely manner, for example about prolonging their account or creating a new one with better conditions.

Sergei Shirokov

Director, Borrow and Save, Sberbank

Clients can manage their savings and deposit accounts in SberBank Online. The mobile app contains all information about your savings and deposit accounts: from bank details to transaction history. There are a number of other features available in the app: clients can download and save an account agreement, add funds to their savings or deposit account, withdraw money, hide a savings account from appearing on an ATM or in the app, order a bank statement, change their interest accrual mode, and close their savings or deposit account.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
06:25aSBERBANK  : Sber to notify clients about savings
PU
06:25aSBERBANK  : Sber and Ministry of Agriculture introducing digital solutions into ..
PU
04:53aSBERBANK  : Sber gives app developers access to all its tech solutions via Smart..
PU
04:53aSBERBANK  : Rental Business fund now under management of Sber Real Estate Funds
PU
05/20SBERBANK  : Sber presents Salute TV, its proprietary OS for TV manufacturers
PU
05/20VIDEO CALLS, GAMES, AND AR ON YOUR T : Sber launches SberBox Top TV media center..
PU
05/20SBERBANK  : PDMR Shareholding
DJ
05/20SBERBANK : PDMR Shareholding
EQ
05/20SBERBANK  : Sber opens smart home API platforms to third-party manufacturers
PU
05/20SBERBANK  : SberCloud increases cloud platform opportunities for work with AI us..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 421 B 32 888 M 32 888 M
Net income 2021 1 009 B 13 704 M 13 704 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
Yield 2021 7,88%
Capitalization 6 690 B 90 992 M 90 892 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 363,34 RUB
Last Close Price 297,11 RUB
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK9.59%90 992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.57%486 853
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.14%358 797
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%274 479
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.21%217 424
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%201 110