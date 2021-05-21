Sberbank : Sber to notify clients about savings

SberBank is making it easier for clients to stay informed about their savings. Previously clients only received account notifications about transactions: opening and closing accounts, registering power of attorney, money transfers, and cash withdrawals. Now clients will receive information about their savings accounts in real time in the form of push notifications and SMS notifications about: withdrawals and deposits of funds, interest payments, and account extensions.

In order to receive updates on their savings accounts, clients will need to activate the Notifications service in the SberBank Online app or at an ATM or bank branch, or by calling a Sber contact center. They will then need to turn on push notifications in their SberBank Online profile settings.

A comprehensive notification feed with information about savings transactions gives our clients additional benefits - they can make financial decisions in a timely manner, for example about prolonging their account or creating a new one with better conditions.

Sergei Shirokov

Director, Borrow and Save, Sberbank

Clients can manage their savings and deposit accounts in SberBank Online. The mobile app contains all information about your savings and deposit accounts: from bank details to transaction history. There are a number of other features available in the app: clients can download and save an account agreement, add funds to their savings or deposit account, withdraw money, hide a savings account from appearing on an ATM or in the app, order a bank statement, change their interest accrual mode, and close their savings or deposit account.