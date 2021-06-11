Sberbank : Sber to offer case for Medicine, Health, Science hackathon at Digital Breakthrough competition

Sber has become a partner and caseholder at the third Medicine, Health, Science hackathon's Digital Breakthrough competition, held 18-20 June in the framework of the Russia - Land of Opportunity presidential platform's flagship project. In the SberAi case, the participants will develop a methodology and prototype for a system that determines frontiers for science and technology. Frontiers allow people to plan research, predict promising tracks, and set breakthrough goals for the technological development of the country. Precisely determining such areas of science means that state financing could be allocated for projects that would benefit the economy and social sphere and help Russian research teams solve challenges proactively and become leaders in the global scientific community.

The SberAi case is unique in that participants are given the opportunity for pre-hackathon independent preparation on developing frontier-determining methodology. A mini-conference on issues related to the determination of frontiers was held so that hackathon participants could fully immerse themselves in the subject matter.

The 2021 hackathons are being held in a hybrid format. Despite the fact that the competition itself will be held online, each participant will be able to visit the offline platform of their city's regional IT hub, where a true hackathon atmosphere will greet them, alongside 24/7 access to infrastructure and uninterrupted internet, as well as excellent networking opportunities.

The main regional IT hub will be set up at Nizhny Novgorod's international-class football stadium. Hackathon participants will be able to present their solutions to the biggest players on the mobile, data analysis, big data, AI, and other markets in a sporting environment.

Sber is actively working to foster talent in our country. Presenting this case at the hackathon is another way to draw young people's attention to artificial intelligence and an opportunity to clearly demonstrate the value of choosing a profession in this area. Participating in the hackathon is an excellent chance for young developers to promote themselves and contribute to the country's growth.

Maxim Yeremenko