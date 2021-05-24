Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber unlocks ecosystem tech at first SmartDev conference for developers

05/24/2021 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber held the first SmartDev tech conference for developers, engineers, and other members of the tech community, as well as key partners, on May 20, 2021. Over 100 speakers addressed a live stream audience of over 50,000. The SmartDev broadcast garnered over 1.5 million views overall.

At SmartDev, Sber presented the new version of SmartMarket, its platform for app creation, which provides third-party developers and companies with access to the ecosystem's tools and technologies, available at developers.sber.ru. Platform V's PaaS services, SberCloud services, SberDevices technologies, machine learning models, and much more are available on the platform. All the documents, tools, API, and specifications for each service are in one place.

SberCloud, part of the Sber ecosystem, presented its SberCloud.Advanced platform cloud services for the retail market. Individual clients and small businesses who completed the instantaneous registration process through Sber ID and SberBusiness ID received access to all SberCloud.Advanced services, which are priced extremely attractively for the Russian market at RUB 350 per month.

SberCloud also announced a partnership with Intel, broadening the possibilities of SberCloud ML Space (the cloud platform for full cycle development and implementation of AI services), and Microsoft, announcing their plans to launch a locally-hosted and provider-administrated cloud service for corporate clients in Russia to use GitHub.

SberDevices presented an entirely new product for the Russian market. SberBox Top is a TV media center equipped with a smart camera, making it possible to make video calls, watch movies, listen to music, play games, control your smart home, and even play sports and make sure you are doing all the exercises correctly. SberDevices also opened access to its smart home API and documentation for manufacturers of smart devices, letting them integrate their products with the Salute family of virtual assistants.

Another announcement from SberDevices concerned the Salute TV OS. New Ultra HD 43 to 75 inch televisions by Hyundai, BBK, and more, with Salute TV OS run by the Salute virtual assistants pre-installed will soon hit stores.

This is an incredible moment for Sber and for the whole market. I would like to thank the conference participants, our partners, and the entire team of organizers. I hope that you are as inspired as we are by the brand new devices, tools, and possibilities presented at SmartDev. It is with great pleasure that I invite you to start using our services immediately. Your opinions and feedback are of the utmost importance to us and are a source of immense inspiration for our team. We are convinced that only together, through our joint efforts, can we build an exciting, bright future. Thank you. See you at SmartDev2022!

David Rafalovsky

CTO, Sberbank Group

SmartDev was not all new tech product and service releases. Addressing the conference were a number of speakers, including SberDevices CEO Konstantin Kruglov, SberCloud CEO Yevgeny Kolbin, VP of Platform V Development Andrey Voynov, Intel SVP and Chief Architect Raja Koduri, NVIDIA CTO and VP of Solutions Architecture and Engineering Marc Hamilton, and many more. Roundtables with leading Russian and international IT experts, live coding, and demo sessions followed the keynote session at SmartDev. The total duration of Sber's first tech conference surpassed 10 hours.

There were also a number of exciting rewards for SmartDev viewers. Sber's cloud platform SberCloud.Advanced will reward its first users with a RUB 20,000 grant and free access to Intel oneAPI tools. The first 7,000 developers to register on SmartMarket Studio will receive a RUB 500 promo code from Delivery Club.

Intel served as a platinum partner for SmartDev.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 08:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
04:07aSBERBANK  : Sber unlocks ecosystem tech at first SmartDev conference for develop..
PU
05/21SBERBANK  : and Ministry of Internal Affairs' Academy of Management agree to coo..
PU
05/21SBERBANK  : Sber supports Memorial Garden environmental campaign
PU
05/21SBERBANK  : insurance to insure SberUslugi specialists' liability
PU
05/21SBERBANK  : Sber to notify clients about savings
PU
05/21SBERBANK  : Sber and Ministry of Agriculture introducing digital solutions into ..
PU
05/21SBERBANK  : Sber gives app developers access to all its tech solutions via Smart..
PU
05/21SBERBANK  : Rental Business fund now under management of Sber Real Estate Funds
PU
05/20SBERBANK  : Sber presents Salute TV, its proprietary OS for TV manufacturers
PU
05/20VIDEO CALLS, GAMES, AND AR ON YOUR T : Sber launches SberBox Top TV media center..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 421 B 32 910 M 32 910 M
Net income 2021 1 009 B 13 713 M 13 713 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,45x
Yield 2021 7,77%
Capitalization 6 790 B 92 430 M 92 309 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 363,34 RUB
Last Close Price 301,54 RUB
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK11.23%92 430
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.01%492 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.89%363 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.39%272 080
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.12%212 595
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%200 970