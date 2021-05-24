Sberbank : Sber unlocks ecosystem tech at first SmartDev conference for developers

Sber held the first SmartDev tech conference for developers, engineers, and other members of the tech community, as well as key partners, on May 20, 2021. Over 100 speakers addressed a live stream audience of over 50,000. The SmartDev broadcast garnered over 1.5 million views overall.

At SmartDev, Sber presented the new version of SmartMarket, its platform for app creation, which provides third-party developers and companies with access to the ecosystem's tools and technologies, available at developers.sber.ru. Platform V's PaaS services, SberCloud services, SberDevices technologies, machine learning models, and much more are available on the platform. All the documents, tools, API, and specifications for each service are in one place.

SberCloud, part of the Sber ecosystem, presented its SberCloud.Advanced platform cloud services for the retail market. Individual clients and small businesses who completed the instantaneous registration process through Sber ID and SberBusiness ID received access to all SberCloud.Advanced services, which are priced extremely attractively for the Russian market at RUB 350 per month.

SberCloud also announced a partnership with Intel, broadening the possibilities of SberCloud ML Space (the cloud platform for full cycle development and implementation of AI services), and Microsoft, announcing their plans to launch a locally-hosted and provider-administrated cloud service for corporate clients in Russia to use GitHub.

SberDevices presented an entirely new product for the Russian market. SberBox Top is a TV media center equipped with a smart camera, making it possible to make video calls, watch movies, listen to music, play games, control your smart home, and even play sports and make sure you are doing all the exercises correctly. SberDevices also opened access to its smart home API and documentation for manufacturers of smart devices, letting them integrate their products with the Salute family of virtual assistants.

Another announcement from SberDevices concerned the Salute TV OS. New Ultra HD 43 to 75 inch televisions by Hyundai, BBK, and more, with Salute TV OS run by the Salute virtual assistants pre-installed will soon hit stores.

This is an incredible moment for Sber and for the whole market. I would like to thank the conference participants, our partners, and the entire team of organizers. I hope that you are as inspired as we are by the brand new devices, tools, and possibilities presented at SmartDev. It is with great pleasure that I invite you to start using our services immediately. Your opinions and feedback are of the utmost importance to us and are a source of immense inspiration for our team. We are convinced that only together, through our joint efforts, can we build an exciting, bright future. Thank you. See you at SmartDev2022!

David Rafalovsky

CTO, Sberbank Group

SmartDev was not all new tech product and service releases. Addressing the conference were a number of speakers, including SberDevices CEO Konstantin Kruglov, SberCloud CEO Yevgeny Kolbin, VP of Platform V Development Andrey Voynov, Intel SVP and Chief Architect Raja Koduri, NVIDIA CTO and VP of Solutions Architecture and Engineering Marc Hamilton, and many more. Roundtables with leading Russian and international IT experts, live coding, and demo sessions followed the keynote session at SmartDev. The total duration of Sber's first tech conference surpassed 10 hours.

There were also a number of exciting rewards for SmartDev viewers. Sber's cloud platform SberCloud.Advanced will reward its first users with a RUB 20,000 grant and free access to Intel oneAPI tools. The first 7,000 developers to register on SmartMarket Studio will receive a RUB 500 promo code from Delivery Club.

Intel served as a platinum partner for SmartDev.