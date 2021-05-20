Sberbank : SberBox is the best-selling set-top box in M.Video-Eldorado

SberBox, a smart media streamer with an integrated family of virtual assistants Salute, has become a best-seller across the M.Video-Eldorado network in just six month after being marketed.

M.Video-Eldorado claim that the 2020 sales of smart set-top boxes in Russia jumped by 41% in monetary terms, adding 64% in physical terms. Users are still interested in this category of products in 2021. In 3Q21, SberBox emerged as the most popular set-top box among M.Video-Eldorado clients, accounting for 35% sales measured in items.

All kinds of entertainment in one box

With SberBox, you can watch TV, movies and videos on the Internet, listen to music, play and even solve day-to-day matters because, like any other smart device by Sber, SberBox features the virtual assistants Salute - Sber, Athena and Joy. For example, the family of assistants will come in handy if you need to order groceries 1 or get an answer to any question. They can even book a salon appointment or make one at an outpatient clinic. The geography of the Duet service, making it all possible, has expanded from four to 37 regions since its launch 2.

You can control the device with your voice, and since March, while watching movies with the video shopping option, you can buy tickets from S7 Airlines. The service will even tell you where the movie takes place and offer you to go there.

New options

SberBox keeps improving though, already featuring a browser, radio, SberPlay gaming service, which lets you run popular computer games on TV without having to buy an expensive video game console or a powerful PC. You can even control a smart home by Sber. And the complete catalog of Samokat, a quick delivery service also available via SberBox now, changes the paradigm of family shopping by the TV fundamentally.

Among other things, SberBox can now be controlled by voice even using a smartphone. You can use the browser both with the Bluetooth remote control included in the set or with a virtual one! And, of course, do not forget about the huge number of new SmartMarket products, from games to cooking applications also available on SberBox (their list is constantly growing).

Control

The set-top box is controlled by voice or using the remote control: to turn on a movie or a song, just press the microphone activation button and say the name. With virtual assistants, you no longer need to enter queries on the keyboard manually. SberBox searches by title, performer, actor, director, genre in Russian and English and offers content that matches the request.

Availability

You can buy a SberBox on the official website, or go to SberShop, SberMegaMarket, Sberbank branches, retail network partners such as M.Video, Eldorado, DNS, Svyaznoy, Citilink, MTS shops, MegaFon shops, RBT, Know-How, Domotekhnika, Mir network, as well as the popular marketplaces AliExpress, OZON, Wildberries, Holodilnik.ru, Yandex Pokupki, Poiskhome, OnlineTrade, and Auchan stores. It can also be ordered from delivery services Samokat, SberMarket, and Local Kitchen.

More on the website of the product.

SberDevices is a Sber ecosystem company and a center of expertise on AI-based solutions in fields such as speech technology, natural-language interpretation, and face and voice biometrics. The company also focuses on creating smart devices for end users and corporate clients. SberDevices was founded in May 2019 as a department in Sberbank's Technology unit.

The Salute assistants are the first family of virtual assistants in the world, each member imbued with their own character, habits, and manner of communication. Users can pick the character they feel suits them better. In addition to holding a conversation and answering questions, the assistants can also order food, make a doctor's appointment, book a salon appointment, transfer money, or top up your mobile phone. They are available on iOS and Android in the SberBank Online and SberSalute mobile apps and on a number of Sber smart devices and more. The family of virtual assistants was created by the SberDevices team, which develops AI-based solutions, as well as designing smart devices.

SberBox is a smart set-top box equipped with the Salute family of virtual assistants. The device turns any television into an entertainment center, providing users with unlimited possibilities for organizing their leisure time and solving day-to-day matters. SberBox lets you watch an enormous amount of TV channels, movies, TV shows, and videos (4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus are supported), listen to music with great audio quality, play games on a big screen (controlled via remote or virtual gamepad, including mobile joysticks), make purchases while watching a movie, and delegate various routine tasks to your virtual assistant, which reacts to voice commands. All you need is a TV with an HDMI port and Wi-Fi and a smartphone with the SberSalute app installed. Setup takes five minutes with the step-by-step instructions displayed on your TV screen.

1 As part of the integration into the quick grocery delivery service Samokat in the area of its operations. To activate the skill, just say 'Salute, order groceries.'

As of May 20, 2021, the Duet function is available in Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Leningrad Region, Tver Region, Ryazan Region, Kaluga Region, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Oryol Region, Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Adygea, Pskov Region, Belgorod Region, Tula Region, Vladimir Region, Ivanovo Region, Voronezh Region, Penza Region, Kaliningrad Region, Tambov Region, Kursk Region, Bryansk Region, Lipetsk Region, Smolensk Region, Novgorod Region, Yaroslavl Region, Kostroma Region, Vologda Region, Arkhangelsk Region, Saratov Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, Volgograd Region, the Republic of Karelia, Ulyanovsk Region, Rostov Region, Samara Region, and the Republic of Kalmykia. SberDevices will inform you about the further expansion of the service's geographical footprint.