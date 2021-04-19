Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
Summary 
Sberbank : SberSpasibo and Esthetic Joys set off on expedition along the Volga

04/19/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
The SberSpasibo loyalty program has partnered with creative association Esthetic Joys' Great Water expedition, which will take place along the Volga from May 1 to May 8.

SberSpasibo and Esthetic Joys have announced the launch of the Great Water expedition, which will last between May 1 and 8, 2021. The program is divided into two parts: a five-day cruise along the Volga with stops in Kalyazin, Uglich, Rybinsk, Yaroslavl, Kostroma, and Plyos, and a three-day stay in Nizhny Novgorod, which is celebrating its 800th birthday this year.

There is a colorful program planned for on board, featuring the participation of the talented and like-minded members of the Esthetic Joys collective: founder of the Moscow Through the Eyes of an Engineer project Airat Bagautdinov and founder of the Arkhizlishestv (architectural 'extravagances') and Mospeshkom (Moscow by foot) projects Pavel Gnilorybov will give lectures and host guided tours. The band Inturist, Dima Pantyushin, and Sasha Lipsky, who recently released their joint album Peshekhod will be responsible for the music on board, as well as Esthetic Joys residents YSSUE and I96Y. Stand-up comedian Vanya Usovich will be performing. Tullamore D.E.W. will be in charge of keeping spirits high at the bar.

During the first part of the expedition, guests will be able to take part in a game of What? Where? When?, morning yoga, late-night dancing, and other activities by SberSpasibo and the project team.

The second part of the expedition will take place in Nizhny Novgorod, just in time for the city's transformation in honor of its 800th birthday. The travelers will be able to explore the historical sites of one of the most beautiful cities in Russia, rich in unique architecture, visit the National Center for Contemporary Art (NCCA Arsenal), take a ride on a cable car (its picturesque route is the longest in Europe), take in the legendary sunset at the confluence of the Oka and Volga rivers, as well as get acquainted with the local communities, together with whom Esthetic Joys will organize an epic party at a historical location in Nizhny Novgorod.

In each of its trips, Esthetic Joys has a mission of exploring new places, educating, interacting with local communities, ensuring the realization of the creative potential of everyone involved, and creating captivating content, from film photography pictures and documentaries to paintings and clothes.

Ilya Kusnirovich

Art Director, EstheticJoys

We want to be associated with the projects whose participants are truly interested in the history of this country, its culture, and its backwoods in the best sense of this word. So far, we're going on a cruise along the Volga, but thanks to 47 million participants, which can be found in the most far-flung parts of the country, we are going to foster the exploration of new places with SberSpasibo and expand the loyalty program's geographic presence.

Dmitry Zavisha

Marketing Director, SberSpasibo loyalty program

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 18:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
