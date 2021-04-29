Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sberentertainment enters gaming industry

04/29/2021 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sberentertainment announces the launch of SberGames, its own gaming business, which will complement the Sber ecosystem entertainment industry.

SberGames will be a segment of Sber's entertainment industry and will be managed by Sber subsidiary Sberentertainment.

Alisa Chumachenko will be at the helm of the new business. Alisa, who has extensive experience in the gaming industry, founded Game Insight, one of the leading mobile game developers in Europe, and previously served as Astrum Online Entertainment's Vice President of Marketing. Under her leadership, SberGames will form a team and establish a production center, publishing house, and internal development studio this year, as well as various gaming-adjacent services. The games and services launched on the Russian market under the SberGames brand will benefit from all the advantages of the Sber integrated ecosystem and the SberPlay cloud platform. Chumachenko and her team will address the plans for the development of this area in more detail at the first SmartDev tech conference for developers on May 20, 2021 (https://smartdev.ru/).

As part of the formation of its gaming business, Sber also signed non-binding documents and is in talks to acquire GOSU Data Lab. Founded by Alisa Chumachenko, the company develops the GOSU Voice Assistant for gamers and the GOSU Data Platform for gaming data analysis, which will be integrated into Sber's new line of business.

Further development of GOSU Voice Assistant will take place within the Sber infrastructure, with the voice assistant complementing games to be released by the publisher. GOSU Data Platform will support partner studios in testing new gaming hypotheses and will help improve the user experience through content customization.

There are many reasons for which investing in the gaming industry is a logical and timely step to take. Gaming is one of most fast-paced areas of development in digital business, and it often serves as a driver of innovation. Leading global tech companies are developing games both as a prospective business and as a tool for communication, education, and the creation of communities. Games also have immense export potential and are highly attractive to investors. In this particular instance, they also have great synergies with the Sber ecosystem. This field has a bright future, and we are pleased to welcome a professional like Alisa Chumachenko to the team as the leader of this line of business that is new to us.

Tatyana Dobrokhvalova

Senior Vice President, Sberbank; CEO, Sberentertainment

As game developers from Russia, we know how to make quality games that are played by hundreds of millions of people. Sber has put together a very strong team, and with their help we will build a successful company that is capable of becoming a market leader.

Working in the framework of the Sber ecosystem will enable us to win over the audience quickly and will provide new opportunities for game developers on the Russian market. I am convinced that we will establish a variety of studios with talented staff and launch a good deal of great games. We have it in our power not only to create a new company, but also to transform the global gaming industry.

Alisa Chumachenko

CEO, SberGames

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
05:53aSBERBANK  : Sber to provide 2 billion in financing for Arctic LNG 2
PU
05:43aSBERBANK  : Sberentertainment enters gaming industry
PU
03:55aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Records Over 153% Surge In Q1 Profit On Interest Income Ga..
MT
03:01aSBERBANK  : Sberbank reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of -3-
DJ
03:01aSBERBANK  : Sberbank reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of -2-
DJ
03:01aSBERBANK  : reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB304.5 bn under International Financ..
PU
03:01aSBERBANK : Sberbank reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB304.5 bn under IFRS
EQ
04/28SBERBANK  : Sber organizes quiz for Earth Day
PU
04/28SBERBANK  : SberCIB discusses the future of shopping centers
PU
04/28CALL DETAILS : Sberbank 1Q 2021 IFRS results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 370 B 31 828 M 31 828 M
Net income 2021 944 B 12 673 M 12 673 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,82x
Yield 2021 7,43%
Capitalization 6 719 B 89 951 M 90 232 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 355,55 RUB
Last Close Price 298,40 RUB
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK10.07%89 951
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.80%461 578
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.07%343 847
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.37%275 659
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.51%210 021
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.77%201 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ