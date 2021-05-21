Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Sberbank
  News
  Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : and Ministry of Internal Affairs' Academy of Management agree to cooperate

05/21/2021 | 08:17am EDT
Sberbank and the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have signed a cooperation agreement, covering mutual interaction in education and research. The agreement was signed by Stanislav Kuznetsov, Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board, and Academy Head Andrey Konev.

The agreement stipulates participation in the implementation of the core master's and postgraduate programs in areas such as management, personnel management, state and municipal administration, law, computer sciences and computing equipment, psychology, economics, and education.

The list of planned activities includes: practical training of the Academy students at the sites of the bank; Sberbank participation in the formation of the subject of final qualification papers on issues of mutual interest; co-implementation of research projects aimed at solving urgent problems in law enforcement, as well as interaction on other issues.

The signing of the agreement ushers in the next stage of our partnership with the organization training Interior Ministry managers. We are working together already - 100 faculty members of the Academy are improving their qualification at SberUniversity. We expect our specialists to give lectures and seminars on cybersecurity. Also, we are preparing joint exercises to investigate high-tech crimes. I am confident that our cooperation will have a positive impact on the efficiency of our organizations, but also on the fight against crime in the country at large.

Stanislav Kuznetsov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
