Sberbank

SBERBANK

(SBER)
Summary 
All News

Sberbank : cutting rates on most popular loan in Russia

03/05/2021 | 05:47am EST
Starting from March 5 and until May 12, 2021, Sberbank is cutting interest rates on personal loans. The minimum rate is now available for any amount you borrow and does not depend on whether or not you are a Sberbank payroll customer.

Unsecured Personal Loan and Guaranteed Personal Loan

  • Clients receiving salaries and pensions at Sberbank can take out a loan of up to RUB300,000 at a rate from 10.9% to 18.7%; RUB300,000 to RUB1 mn loans are available from 10.9% to 15.9%; loans of RUB1 mn or higher will be granted from 10.9% to 11.9%
  • For other clients, loans of up to RUB300,000 are offered at a rate of 10.9% to 19.7%; those from RUB300,000 up to RUB1 mn are available from 10.9% to 16.9%; and loans of RUB1 mn or higher start from 10.9% to 12.9%.

Personal Loan for Refinancing (terms are universal for all clients)

  • Up to RUB300,000: from 10.9% to 16.9%
  • RUB300,000 to RUB1 mn: from 10.9% to 12.9%
  • RUB1 mn and more: from 10.9% to 11.9%.

According to Ipsos, a multinational market research and consulting firm, Sberbank's personal loans are the most popular loans in Russia.

Sberbank offers the best deals on the most popular lending product in Russia, with rates reduced for all customers and any amount. Borrowers, who are not Sber's payroll clients yet, now have access to the smallest rates available to payroll customers. When borrowing up to RUB300,000, they have access to a fully online procedure, including paperwork-free issuance. And when borrowing from RUB300,000 to RUB1 mn, the online routine is available if you give consent to the verification of income through the public services website Gosuslugi. With this promo, we reinforce the seasonal demand for loans, which averages +22% by the beginning of the year.

Sergei Shirokov

Director of Borrow and Save, Sberbank

You can apply for a loan from your home via the SberBank Online mobile application. Loan approval will take from two minutes and after that, the money will be credited to your card within a minute. Loan servicing (for example, choosing an installment date or postponing it) can also be done easily with SberBank Online.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
