  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
News 
Summary

Sberbank : expands cooperation with Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan

06/11/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
Sberbank in Kurgan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan have signed a cooperation agreement at a session of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association in the Ural Federal District of Russia on June 10. The document was signed by Stanislav Zolnikov, head of Sberbank in Kurgan, and Ilya Nazarenko, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan.

The organizations are set to join hands in improving the quality of business services aligning them with the best global practices, participate in the implementation of strategic economic development programs in Kurgan Region, arrange communication between the business communities, executive authorities, and watchdogs.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan is a union of enterprising and successful people with a positive attitude. Partnership with them allows us not only to inform the business of its capabilities and special offers but also to hear their needs and offer them mutually beneficial cooperation they will find harmonic.

Stanislav Zolnikov

Head of Sberbank in Kurgan

The key tasks facing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan are the implementation of the interaction between businesses and authorities, and facilitating business development. The agreement we have signed with Sber is of significant help to improve business in the Kurgan region, as Sber is currently the most advanced financial institution in the country. The tools that the bank uses will be of real help for businessmen south of the Urals.

Ilya Nazarenko

President, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan works to support business, draft laws, engage in the local economic development programs, promote innovations and create a competitive environment for local entrepreneurs. Some of its top priorities are the support of companies' interregional and international operations, the promotion of their goods and services across domestic and foreign markets.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 18:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
