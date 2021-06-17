Log in
Sberbank : insurance provides RUB 100 bn coverage for Wildberries cargos

06/17/2021
Sberbank insurance has insured Wildberries' road transportation of goods for RUB 100 bn, with protection from all risks covering Eurasian Economic Union nations: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.

The terms of the agreement read that cargo will be insured from the moment the loading starts and further on throughout the route, including its transshipment in distribution and sorting centers. The term of insurance ends on the 11th day the cargo reaches its destination.

We have recently insured the haulage of Detsky Mir, a major retailer, by providing coverage for cargo moved by over 20 transportation and logistics companies using all modes of transport. And now we are excited to announce another landmark transportation insurance deal. Wildberries is one of Russia's major online retailers helping millions of people get the products they need as soon as possible. This agreement is one of the steps moving Sberbank insurance closer to securing a leading position in the cargo insurance market. We expect to foster cooperation with other partners we have in this segment.

Mikhail Volkov
CEO, Sberbank insurance

Founded in 2004, Wildberries is an online retailer offering over 120,000 brands and registering over 1.9 million orders every day.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
