  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
News 
Summary

Sberbank : insurance to insure SberUslugi specialists' liability

05/21/2021 | 08:17am EDT
Sberbank insurance and SberServices, a platform where you can safely find and order services, have launched a new co-project to insure the professional liability of specialists. A policy will protect the interests of a customer if a contractor causes unintentional damage to their property or health by poorly done work, and will also compensate for the legal expenses the contractor incurs if the customer lodges a claim.

A specialist can take out insurance for one year via SberServices to cover up to RUB 200,000 in damages caused by an insured event, with Sberbank insurance compensating for the losses.

When ordering services from insured specialists, a client gets a quality guarantee for up to three months. This means that if your repaired phone or screen fails during this time, the insurance company will indemnify for the damage.

We at SberServices value safe and simple procedures for ordering services. We also seek for the customer-contractor relations to be trustworthy and transparent, so that any disputes, should they arise, be handled easily. The marketing of professional liability insurance is a strategic step in the development of our services. The move should help us make the user experience seamless, guaranteeing the high quality of services.

Oleg Golubtsov

CEO of Classified industry, Sber ecosystem

We are actively engaged in developing synergies among Sber ecosystem's subsidiaries. The co-project of Sberbank insurance and SberServices to insure the liability of specialists will let appliance repairers, home care assistants, hairdressers, and other specialists land new customers who are sure a service will be safe and secure, as well as minimize spending in case of unwanted damage caused to a client.

Anton Sobe-Panek

Ecosystem Leader of the Wealth Management Unit, Sberbank

You can report an insured event to Sberbank insurance by phone, via email or the SberInspection mobile app.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 421 B 32 888 M 32 888 M
Net income 2021 1 009 B 13 704 M 13 704 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
Yield 2021 7,88%
Capitalization 6 690 B 90 992 M 90 892 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK9.59%90 992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.57%486 853
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.14%358 797
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%274 479
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.21%217 424
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%201 110