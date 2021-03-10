Log in
Sberbank : issues Russia's first housing loan on market for existing homes

03/10/2021 | 03:47am EST
Sberbank has issued Russia's first housing loan on the market for existing homes using a fully online procedure. The buyer and the seller did not have to go to the bank to close the deal and signed the paperwork with enhanced encrypted and certified digital signatures. The transaction was carried out due to Sber's DomClick, which provided the following services: preparation of the real estate contract, Electronic Registration, and Secure Settlements.

We find it vital for the home buyer and the seller to be able to resolve all issues and sign their sales contracts in a secure and convenient manner, even without an in-person meeting. Previously, buying real estate required that you pay only one visit to the bank to sign the paperwork, while all other mortgage services and professional consultations were available online. Now you can apply for a mortgage, choose a home, sign documents, register your deed, and make settlements remotely without going to the bank.

Kirill Tsaryov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

The service is currently being piloted in Moscow. Until the end of 2021, Sberbank customers will be able to buy existing housing online throughout Russia.

You can apply for a mortgage, choose a suitable housing, and complete a deal online on DomClick.ru.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
