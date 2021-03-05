Sberbank : raises rates for savings accounts ahead of March 8

Ahead of March 8, Sberbank is marketing Dopolnitelny Protsent (Additional Interest Rate), a promotional savings account with higher interest rates that you can open from March 6 to April 5, 2021. The annual interest rate ceiling is set at 4.5% if you deposit your funds for two or three years.

The interest an Additional Interest Rate generates will depend on the amount and term of your savings account, as well as on the current and maximum balance of any deposits you have had at Sberbank for the last three months and how you open a savings account (offline or online).

Savings accounts start from RUB100,000 and can be opened in Sberbank branches or via the SberBank Online mobile app. You can't add money into your account or withdraw from it (except for interest) until your deposit matures. You can open a promo account for 3, 6, 12, 24 or 36 months.

Details of Additional Interest Rate are available on the bank's website.

We launched a similar promotion ahead of New Year and the following holidays, and depositors really welcomed it. We hope that the current increase in rates on the Additional Interest Rate promo account will also incentivize our clients to save up. You can open a savings account offline, at a Sberbank branch, or online, but we recommend you do that via the SberBank Online app since the minimum interest rate will then be higher.

Sergei Shirokov

Director of Borrow and Save, Sberbank