SBERBANK

(SBER)
Sberbank : to finance construction of large business center in St Petersburg according to international environmental standards

03/01/2021 | 10:02am EST
Sberbank will finance the construction of Avior Tower-1, a business center in St Petersburg, which will be LEED certified. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is an international system and internationally recognized program for the certification of buildings, which confirms that the most efficient and environmentally friendly planning and construction methods were used.

Sberbank signed the RUB1.6 bn credit facility agreement with JSC Atmosfera, part of the Warimpex Group (Austria).

Avior Tower-1 will be built in the Moskovsky District of St. Petersburg, in keeping with the general architectural concept of the AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg business complex. The business center will be a 18,300 m² 10-story Class A office building.

Sberbank is guided by ESG principles - environmental, social, and corporate governance - in all areas of action and supports projects that facilitate the implementation of these principles. The compliance of a structure with LEED requirements is a weighty argument when deciding whether or not to extend credit for construction.

Alexander Vedyakhin,

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Green or environmentally friendly construction using energy-efficient technologies is now customary in Europe and, with each year, is rising in demand on the Russian commercial real estate market for office space. AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg shareholders paid particular attention to the environmental efficiency of business centers while planning the first stage of this project. Not only do energy-efficient technologies have a positive impact on the environment, they also allow tenants to save on utility bills and ensure comfortable conditions for their employees.

There are only around 150 properties in Russia that are certified according to international environmental standards. As many as 10% are located in Saint Petersburg, nine of which are LEED-certified.

Today many large foreign companies require a green certification when choosing a future office space. The construction of Avior Tower-1 is being carried out in accordance with LEED requirements, which emphasize efficient resource consumption. We will continue to pursue this direction, boosting the investment appeal of this project and improving partner loyalty.

Svetlana Sivaeva

CEO, JSC Atmosfera

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 15:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
