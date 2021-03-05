Sberbank : to refund transfer fee for remittances to foreign cards via Sberbank Online to mobile balance

Sberbank and Visa have announced the launch of 'The World in Your Pocket,' a joint campaign under which they will return transfer fees for remittances to foreign cards sent via the Sberbank Online app from March 1 to April 30, 2021, inclusive.

The campaign covers overseas transfers to Visa cards starting from RUB50,000 (USD650 or EUR550, depending on the transfer currency), provided that the client did not send similar transfers to foreign cards through Sberbank Online from September 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021, inclusive.

The transfer fee for the first remittance sent between March 1 and 31 inclusive will be refunded to the client's mobile balance. Further information about the campaign can be found on the bank's site.

Transfers to any Visa debit card issued by a foreign bank can be sent via Sberbank Online in over 200 countries across the globe. Remittances to cards issued by the following countries are not available: USA, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, and Taiwan.

The maximum value of one transfer is RUB150,000 (USD2,500 or EUR2,100, depending on the currency of the transfer), while the minimum is RUB100. Up to RUB 300,000 of transfers - or the equivalent in the currency of the sender's card - can be sent per day.

The transfer fee amounts to 1% of the value. The minimum and maximum values for transfers from RUB cards are RUB30 and RUB1,500, respectively. For transfers from cards in USD or EUR, the minimum is USD1 or EUR1 and the maximum is USD20 or EUR20.

Full information about remittances to foreign cards is available on the bank's website.