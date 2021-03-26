Sberbank : to take part in Earth Hour, largest environmental event on our planet

Sberbank is joining Earth Hour, the Earth's most large-scale event for the environment. In an effort to remind people that they should take care of nature, Sber is switching off lights in its Moscow-based and regional branches between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on March 27. This way, some two billion people from across 180+ countries worldwide usually remind everyone of people's responsibility for the environment.

In a move also aligned with the Earth Hour event, the charity platform SberTogether and WWF Russia (World Wide Fund for Nature) are set to co-implement a project to increase the number of rare ungulates in Big Tkhach, a park in Adygeya, Russia.

The environmental agenda is part of Sber's major ESG strategy. We do understand that our planet has no future without resolving some pressing environmental issues, reducing the negative impact on nature from human activity, and preservation of rare plants and animals.

Professional environmental experts and activists are indispensable in matters like that, which is why Sber is running a raft of projects with big and small environmental foundations and non-profits throughout Russia. With Clean Arctic we're helping to replace the equipment at Murmansk Region facilities polluting the area, creating a bat ringing center in Samara Region with ANO URA, and running a program to protect saiga antelopes with Astrakhan Biosphere Natural Reserve. Sber has dozens of environmental co-projects throughout Russia, and their number keeps growing. Ahead of the Earth Hour event, we have launched another vital animal protection project together with WWF Russia.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

SberTogether is Sberbank Charitable Foundation Investment to the Future's targeted charity platform. In only a few clicks, you can join a project designed to help those in need: children and adults, culture and nature. Since its launch, the SberTogether has completed 136 charity stories, raising RUB 373.5 mn.

