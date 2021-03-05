Sberbank : working hours on March 6–9

Sberbank wishes you happy International Women's Day and informs you about the working hours of its branches on March 6-9, 2021.
March 6 (Saturday): Sberbank branches will stick to the Monday business hours, but will shut down three hours earlier.
March 7 (Sunday): a standard business day matching the Saturday schedule.
March 8 (Monday): only select branches will operate. Their list is available on the bank's website in the Branches and ATMs section.
March 9 (Tuesday): a standard business day matching the Tuesday schedule.
ATMs and information & payment terminals inside 24/7 areas will operate routinely on March 6-8. Most of the transactions you might need can be found on the SberBank Online mobile app, which is available 24/7.
Corporate customers will not be served in Sberbank branches on March 6-8.
The working hours differ for each branch. They are available in Sberbank branches and on the bank's website.
You can learn about the opening hours of branches by calling a round-the-clock hotline:
• 900 (free mobile calls; available across Russia for MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, Tele2, Yota, and Motiv users)
• 8 (495) 500-5550 (calls from Moscow)
• 8 (800) 555-5550 (free calls from other Russian cities).
Businesses can use the following phone numbers:
-
0321 (mobile calls inside Russia)
-
+7 495 665-5777 (international calls, charged according to your plan)
-
8 800 5555 777 (payphone calls)
-
the SberBusiness mobile app to contact the bank without authentication.
