SBERBANK

SBERBANK
Sberbank : working hours on March 6–9

03/05/2021 | 05:47am EST
Sberbank wishes you happy International Women's Day and informs you about the working hours of its branches on March 6-9, 2021.

March 6 (Saturday): Sberbank branches will stick to the Monday business hours, but will shut down three hours earlier.

March 7 (Sunday): a standard business day matching the Saturday schedule.

March 8 (Monday): only select branches will operate. Their list is available on the bank's website in the Branches and ATMs section.

March 9 (Tuesday): a standard business day matching the Tuesday schedule.

ATMs and information & payment terminals inside 24/7 areas will operate routinely on March 6-8. Most of the transactions you might need can be found on the SberBank Online mobile app, which is available 24/7.

Corporate customers will not be served in Sberbank branches on March 6-8.

The working hours differ for each branch. They are available in Sberbank branches and on the bank's website.

You can learn about the opening hours of branches by calling a round-the-clock hotline:

• 900 (free mobile calls; available across Russia for MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, Tele2, Yota, and Motiv users)

• 8 (495) 500-5550 (calls from Moscow)

• 8 (800) 555-5550 (free calls from other Russian cities).

Businesses can use the following phone numbers:

  • 0321 (mobile calls inside Russia)
  • +7 495 665-5777 (international calls, charged according to your plan)
  • 8 800 5555 777 (payphone calls)
  • the SberBusiness mobile app to contact the bank without authentication.

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
