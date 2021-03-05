Sberbank : working hours on March 6–9

Sberbank wishes you happy International Women's Day and informs you about the working hours of its branches on March 6-9, 2021.

March 6 (Saturday): Sberbank branches will stick to the Monday business hours, but will shut down three hours earlier.

March 7 (Sunday): a standard business day matching the Saturday schedule.

March 8 (Monday): only select branches will operate. Their list is available on the bank's website in the Branches and ATMs section.

March 9 (Tuesday): a standard business day matching the Tuesday schedule.

ATMs and information & payment terminals inside 24/7 areas will operate routinely on March 6-8. Most of the transactions you might need can be found on the SberBank Online mobile app, which is available 24/7.

Corporate customers will not be served in Sberbank branches on March 6-8.

The working hours differ for each branch. They are available in Sberbank branches and on the bank's website.

You can learn about the opening hours of branches by calling a round-the-clock hotline:

• 900 (free mobile calls; available across Russia for MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, Tele2, Yota, and Motiv users)

• 8 (495) 500-5550 (calls from Moscow)

• 8 (800) 555-5550 (free calls from other Russian cities).

Businesses can use the following phone numbers:

0321 (mobile calls inside Russia)

+7 495 665-5777 (international calls, charged according to your plan)

8 800 5555 777 (payphone calls)

the SberBusiness mobile app to contact the bank without authentication.