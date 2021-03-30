Log in
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
Sberbank of Russia : Sber announces opening of first School 21 campus beyond Urals

03/30/2021 | 10:11am EDT
A new campus of School 21 is scheduled to be opened in Novosibirsk, Russia, in early July 2021. Using a 2GIS office, the school will train up to 500 software developers every year.

School 21 is an innovative educational project by Sber, letting any candidate from the age of 18 get a relevant IT profession. As of now, there are two School 21 campuses in Russia, one in Moscow and the other one in Kazan.

School 21 in Novosibirsk is a co-project by Sber and 2GIS, a Sber ecosystem company, which will enable residents of the Siberian Federal District and the nearest CIS countries to receive practical training in IT, and let companies recruit the specialists they lack. The campus will take several floors in the 2GIS headquarters, letting students feel the atmosphere of a modern IT company. Non-local students will be offered places in the dormitory.

In 2020, the number of IT vacancies grew by over 17% in Novosibirsk Region and it keeps climbing, experts say. Despite the generous salaries that are 66% higher than the region's average, there's still a shortage of IT talent.

School 21 is free. You can enroll no matter your background, USE results, working experience, programming skills, or diplomas. School 21 is open 24/7, and its students design their training schedule themselves, following an individual trajectory.

School 21 has proved its efficiency in training world-class IT professionals for Russia's digital economy. It's already the third campus we're opening today. After Moscow and Kazan School 21 has come to Novosibirsk, Russia's research capital, for a reason. The local economy is highly digitized and the region's IT industry is very mature. I'm sure that School 21 in Novosibirsk, our co-project with 2GIS, will gather the most motivated students and benefit the growing demand for IT professionals, while the location of Novosibirsk will open up education opportunities to many people, both Russian and foreign nationals.

Herman Gref

CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

You can apply to the summer batch in Novosibirsk already. Anyone older than 18 who has passed the qualifying exams can enroll in School 21. You can leave your entries at http://www.21-school.ru.

