Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Targeted credit, letters of credit, and banking support: Sber announces primary applications of digital financial assets

03/25/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today Deputy Chairman of the Sber Executive Board Anatoly Popov addressed FinNext 2021, the ninth FinNext financial innovation forum, with a report on central bank digital currencies and commercial bank digital financial assets (DFA). He defined the primary applications of DFA, available to corporate and retail clients after the launch of Sber's blockchain platform:

  • Letters of credit for real estate transactions. When using DFA and smart contracts, the client can determine the disclosure terms for a letter of credit without requiring a visit to the bank or incurring current transaction fees.
  • Targeted credit for businesses. In Q2 2020 a number of state programs supporting enterprises during the pandemic were launched. Specifically, zero- and two-percent interest loans were issued to support employment. Functional tokenization tools would enable the use of smart contracts for payroll expenditures. Currently monitoring is manual.
  • Banking support. When implementing investment contracts, banks must rely on employees and AI to monitor spending. Using DFA and smart contracts would allow banks to automate the process 24/7.
  • Expenditures on government contracts. Through blockchain contracts, public procurers will be able to 'dye' digital money and transfer it to contractors under specific expense items. This would reduce the risk of misuse of funds and increase contractor work transparency.

'We welcome the decision of the Bank of Russia to launch a digital ruble. The simultaneous launch of cashless token rubles by commercial banks will provide a broad range of clients with the opportunity to use the aforementioned new services. Not only will this allow banks to reduce expenses and transaction fees, it will also provide participants of blockchain transactions with quick, convenient, and efficient ways to address challenges.'

Anatoly Popov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 14:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
10:47aTARGETED CREDIT, LETTERS OF CREDIT, : Sber announces primary applications of di..
PU
04:37aSBERBANK  : Sber launches use of SLOCs for CV Protek
PU
03/24SBERBANK  : SberSpasibo to refund up to 30% of SberPrime purchases in reward poi..
PU
03/24SBERBANK  : unveils average down payment on homes
PU
03/24SBERBANK  : Sber organizes first Ruble bond placement for Kazakhstani issuer on ..
PU
03/24SBERBANK  : New Ticket to the Future now available at SberBank branches
PU
03/24SBERBANK  : Sber rolls out online business loans on mobile app
PU
03/24Sber publishes 2020 Annual Report including ESG reporting
DJ
03/24SBERBANK OF RUSSIA  : Sber publishes 2020 Annual Report including ESG reporting
EQ
03/23SBERINDEX : consumer activity at its peak year-to-date
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 31 648 M 31 648 M
Net income 2021 958 B 12 554 M 12 554 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,56x
Yield 2021 7,66%
Capitalization 6 453 B 84 550 M 84 605 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 351,59 RUB
Last Close Price 286,60 RUB
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK5.72%89 856
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.74%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.16%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.77%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ