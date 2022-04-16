WRAPUP 4-No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens

(Adds Kyiv official denies any explosions in capital)
* Fighters who surrender in Mariupol will be spared-Moscow
* Two hours into surrender window, no reports of activity
* Russia says urban area of Ukrainian port city cleared
* Explosion hits Kyiv, local media says
* Ukraine says situation in Mariupol 'very difficult'
April 17 (Reuters) - Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting
in Mariupol to lay down arms on Sunday morning to save their
lives, but there were no immediate reports of activity three
hours after the ultimatum took effect at 0300 GMT in the
strategic southeastern port.
Air raid sirens sounded across the country early in the day,
a regular occurrence, and a morning report from the Ukrainian
military said Russian air strikes on Mariupol continued while
there were "assault operations near the seaport."
Local media reported an explosion in the capital Kyiv but
Mykola Povoroznyk, the city's deputy mayor, said there were no
explosions and air defence systems had prevented Russian
attacks.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its troops had cleared the
urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian
fighters remained in a giant steelworks on Saturday.
Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol,
scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian
catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be
the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the
Feb. 24 invasion.
"Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has
developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being
guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces
offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign
mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop
any hostilities and lay down their arms," the defence ministry
said in a statement.
"All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives
will be spared," it said, adding that the defenders could leave
the plant by 10 a.m. without arms or ammunition.
There was no immediate response from Kyiv.
The Azovstal plant, described as a fortress in a city, lies
in an industrial area that looks out to the Sea of Azov and
covers more than 11 square km (4 square miles), containing
myriad buildings, blast furnaces and rail tracks.
The city's defenders include Ukrainian marines, motorised
brigades, a National Guard brigade and the Azov Regiment, a
militia created by far-right nationalists that was later
incorporated into the National Guard. It was not immediately
known how many were in the steelworks.
"The situation is very difficult" in Mariupol, President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Ukrainska Pravda news portal. "Our
soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a
humanitarian crisis... Nevertheless, the guys are defending
themselves."
The Ukrainian military said Russian warplanes that took off
from Belarus had fired missiles at the Lviv region near the
Polish border and four cruise missiles were shot down by
Ukrainian air defences.
The western city, relatively unscathed so far, has served as
a haven for refugees and international aid agencies.
TWISTED STEEL, BLASTED CONCRETE
In Mariupol, Reuters journalists reached the giant Illich
steelworks, one of two metals plants where defenders had held
out in underground tunnels and bunkers. Moscow claimed to have
captured it on Friday.
The factory was reduced to a ruin of twisted steel and
blasted concrete, with no sign of defenders present. Several
bodies of civilians lay scattered on nearby streets.
The Russian defence ministry said its troops had "completely
cleared" Mariupol's urban area of Ukrainian forces and
blockaded the "remnants" in the Azovstal steelworks, RIA news
agency said. It said that as of Saturday, Ukrainian forces in
the city had lost more than 4,000 personnel.
Zelenskiy accused Russia of "deliberately trying to destroy
everyone" in Mariupol and said his government was in touch with
the defenders. He did not address Moscow's claim that Ukrainian
forces were no longer in urban districts.
He said also that "extermination" of the fighters in
Mariupol would put an end to any form of negotiations with
Russia.
Russia had said on Friday it would intensify long-range
strikes in retaliation for unspecified acts of "sabotage" and
"terrorism", hours after it confirmed the sinking of its Black
Sea flagship, the Moskva.
Kyiv and Washington say the ship, whose sinking has become a
symbol of Ukrainian defiance, was hit by Ukrainian missiles.
Moscow says it sank after a fire and its crew of around 500 were
evacuated.
Russia's Defence Ministry published video of the head of the
navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, meeting on a parade ground with
about a hundred sailors it said were members of the crew.
RUSSIA'S BIGGEST PRIZE
If Mariupol falls it would be Russia's biggest prize of the
war so far. It is the main port of the Donbas, a region of two
provinces in the southeast which Moscow demands be fully ceded
to separatists.
Ukraine says it has so far held off Russian advances
elsewhere in the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where at
least one person was killed in shelling overnight.
Ukraine gained the upper hand in the early phase of a war,
in part by successfully deploying mobile units armed with
anti-tank missiles supplied by the West against Russian armoured
convoys confined to roads by muddy terrain.
But Putin appears determined to capture more Donbas
territory to claim victory in a war that has left Russia subject
to increasingly punitive Western sanctions and with few allies.
The European Union's forthcoming round of sanctions on
Russia will target banks, including Sberbank, as well
as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.
(Reporting by Reuters journalists in Kyiv, Lviv and Mariupol,
and Reuters bureaux worldwide; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan;
Editing by William Mallard)