Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank of Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
08:33aDutch court strips Sberbank-affiliated firm of voting rights in Fortenova
RE
12/26Russia's Sberbank to Shut Down UAE Office in Early 2023 Amid Sanctions
MT
12/26Glencore Accused of Refusing to Pay Oil Bill to Russia's Sberbank
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch court strips Sberbank-affiliated firm of voting rights in Fortenova

12/30/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - A Dutch court has ruled that a company affiliated to Russian state bank Sberbank Rossii PAO cannot exercise voting rights in Croatian food producer Fortenova Grupa in which it has 42.5% stake, Fortenova said on Friday.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that Russia-based SBK Art, through which Sberbank holds 42.5% of votes in the Fortenova Group, is under Western sanctions and so has no voting rights and cannot attend the meetings of Fortenova Group shareholders, Fortenova said on its website.

In November, Sberbank, which acquired a majority stake in Fortenova in a 2018 restructuring deal and is currently subject to Western sanctions, said that it sold its stake in Fortenova to Saif Bin Markhan Alketbi, an investor from the United Arab Emirates.

Fortenova said it had not been officially notified of the deal and has prevented Alketbi's representatives from attending the meeting of the company's shareholders.

Earlier this month, the European Union Council, responding to a request from Croatia, added SBK ART to its sanctions list in accordance with a 9th package of sanctions against "legal and natural persons" related to Russia and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Croatia said last month it did not know about the transaction involving the Sberbank stake sale and has questioned the validity of the deal.

Formerly known as Agrokor, Fortenova is one of the biggestcompanies in southeastern Europe. It was saved from bankruptcyin a restructuring deal with local and foreign creditors inmid-2018, which included a change of name and ownershipstructure making Sberbank the biggest single shareholder. The European Union placed Sberbank under sanctions in June,cutting it off from the SWIFT international transaction systemafter Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-54.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.37% 72 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
VTB BANK 0.51% 0.01883 End-of-day quote.-61.01%
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
08:33aDutch court strips Sberbank-affiliated firm of voting rights in Fortenova
RE
12/26Russia's Sberbank to Shut Down UAE Office in Early 2023 Amid Sanctions
MT
12/26Glencore Accused of Refusing to Pay Oil Bill to Russia's Sberbank
MT
12/26Russia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
12/26Russia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
12/26Sanctions pressure to force Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says
RE
12/08Sberbank : SberBank selected RAS highlights for 11M 2022
EQ
12/06Glencore Pushes To Move Sberbank Lawsuit Hearings Over Unpaid Oil Supplies To Singapore..
MT
12/06Russian state-owned bank VTB hit by largest DDoS attack in its history
RE
12/01Russian banks' losses narrow to $6.5 billion as of Nov. 1 -central bank
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 38 791 M 38 791 M
Net income 2022 1 286 B 17 519 M 17 519 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 993 B 40 773 M 40 773 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 133,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-54.60%40 773
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488