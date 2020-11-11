Eapteka becomes SBER EAPTEKA: rebranding and integration into Sber ecosystem

Eapteka, a major online pharmacy in Russia, is being rebranded as SBER EAPTEKA and is joining the Sber ecosystem. Now available to SberPrime subscribers, the company's offerings will take part in the Green Day campaign.

It will take six months to rebrand SBER EAPTEKA. The new logo and corporate style will first of all affect the company's website and its app. Customers will see the new logo as soon as November 11, 2020. The full rebranding, including new signs and points of sale, is scheduled for completion in 1Q21.

At the same time, SBER EAPTEKA will be undergoing integration into the Sber ecosystem. The e-pharmacy is already available in the basic subscription bundle of SberPrime, which offers discounts on all ecosystem services. Starting from November 11, the SBER EAPTEKA customers who are subscribed to SberPrime will enjoy free delivery when placing orders exceeding RUB500. During phase one, this option will be available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Tver. Moving forward, this will apply to other cities of Russia where SBER EAPTEKA delivers its products. To access the service, you need to buy a SberPrime subscription and sign in to SBER EAPTEKA using your Sber ID.

SBER EAPTEKA is also taking part in Sber's Green Day, which will be held on November 11 and 12 for retail customers and between November 11 and 17 for corporate customers. Green Day will unlock unique deals and offers from Sber ecosystem companies and partners. SBER EAPTEKA will give you a RUB1,000 discount on your first order. Use the 'Green' promo code between November 11 and 30 and place an order for RUB3,999. The promo will be run in 18 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tver, Vladimir, Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Yaroslavl, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Belgorod, Obninsk, Kaluga, Kostroma, Orel, Ryazan, Ufa. Online payments are available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Tver.

Anton Buzdalin, CEO, SBER EAPTEKA:

'Cooperation with a technology giant like Sber gives us new opportunities to develop the company and thus improve the quality of service further. Joining SberPrime and participating in Green Day are just the first steps, but they will let program subscribers and new customers appreciate the speed and convenience of SBER EAPTEKA's delivery. Down the road, we plan to go beyond delivery and make SBER EAPTEKA a powerful health care service provider with medical consultations and customized lists of medications.'

Sberbank and R-Pharm announced their joint acquisition of an Eapteka stake and investments in the company in October 2020. The partners are scheduled to deeply integrate the new company into the Sber ecosystem (SberHealth, SberLogistics, and SberPrime). Synergies with other Sber ecosystem services are also possible.