Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eapteka becomes SBER EAPTEKA: rebranding and integration into Sber ecosystem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:31am EST

Eapteka, a major online pharmacy in Russia, is being rebranded as SBER EAPTEKA and is joining the Sber ecosystem. Now available to SberPrime subscribers, the company's offerings will take part in the Green Day campaign.

It will take six months to rebrand SBER EAPTEKA. The new logo and corporate style will first of all affect the company's website and its app. Customers will see the new logo as soon as November 11, 2020. The full rebranding, including new signs and points of sale, is scheduled for completion in 1Q21.

At the same time, SBER EAPTEKA will be undergoing integration into the Sber ecosystem. The e-pharmacy is already available in the basic subscription bundle of SberPrime, which offers discounts on all ecosystem services. Starting from November 11, the SBER EAPTEKA customers who are subscribed to SberPrime will enjoy free delivery when placing orders exceeding RUB500. During phase one, this option will be available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Tver. Moving forward, this will apply to other cities of Russia where SBER EAPTEKA delivers its products. To access the service, you need to buy a SberPrime subscription and sign in to SBER EAPTEKA using your Sber ID.

SBER EAPTEKA is also taking part in Sber's Green Day, which will be held on November 11 and 12 for retail customers and between November 11 and 17 for corporate customers. Green Day will unlock unique deals and offers from Sber ecosystem companies and partners. SBER EAPTEKA will give you a RUB1,000 discount on your first order. Use the 'Green' promo code between November 11 and 30 and place an order for RUB3,999. The promo will be run in 18 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tver, Vladimir, Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Yaroslavl, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Belgorod, Obninsk, Kaluga, Kostroma, Orel, Ryazan, Ufa. Online payments are available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Tver.

Anton Buzdalin, CEO, SBER EAPTEKA:

'Cooperation with a technology giant like Sber gives us new opportunities to develop the company and thus improve the quality of service further. Joining SberPrime and participating in Green Day are just the first steps, but they will let program subscribers and new customers appreciate the speed and convenience of SBER EAPTEKA's delivery. Down the road, we plan to go beyond delivery and make SBER EAPTEKA a powerful health care service provider with medical consultations and customized lists of medications.'

Sberbank and R-Pharm announced their joint acquisition of an Eapteka stake and investments in the company in October 2020. The partners are scheduled to deeply integrate the new company into the Sber ecosystem (SberHealth, SberLogistics, and SberPrime). Synergies with other Sber ecosystem services are also possible.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
04:31aEAPTEKA BECOMES SBER EAPTEKA : rebranding and integration into Sber ecosystem
PU
04:31aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Customers taking out personal loans on Green Day to enjoy 2..
PU
02:59aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : PJSC Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting
PU
11/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : PJSC Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting
EQ
11/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber launches SberUslugi
PU
11/09SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : releases Financial Highlights for 10 months of 2020 (under ..
EQ
11/09SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : releases Financial Highlights for 10 months of 2020 (under ..
PU
11/09SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber to hold Investor Day online on Nov 30 and Dec 1
PU
11/05SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : has granted a RUB1.6 bln loan to Radius Group, an investmen..
PU
11/05SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : and Mastercard launch SberPay
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 218 B 29 034 M 29 034 M
Net income 2020 698 B 9 132 M 9 132 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
Yield 2020 6,63%
Capitalization 5 101 B 66 728 M 66 788 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,21 RUB
Last Close Price 237,40 RUB
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-6.81%66 728
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.14%356 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.00%255 316
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.18%240 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%192 532
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.34%161 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group