Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RUSSIA'S SBERBANK SAYS PLANS TO CHANNEL 50% OF NET PROFIT ON DIVIDENDS IN NEXT THREE YEARS

11/30/2020 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSSIA'S SBERBANK SAYS PLANS TO CHANNEL 50% OF NET PROFIT ON DIVIDENDS IN NEXT THREE YEARS


© Reuters 2020
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
06:52aRussia's sberbank says share of non-financial businesses in sber's profit to ..
RE
06:39aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Russia's Sberbank targets return-on-equity above 17% in 202..
RE
06:39aRussia's sberbank says plans to channel 50% of net profit on dividends in nex..
RE
06:38aRussia's sberbank sees return on equity at above 17% in 2020-2023
RE
06:34aRussia's sberbank expects corporate lending to grow by 5-7% in 2020-2023
RE
06:34aRussia's sberbank expects retail lending to grow by 10-12% in 2020-2023
RE
06:23aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : SberCraft is more than a game, it's the best product to hir..
PU
02:07aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : provides Russian Post with RUB2.5 bln in financing under so..
PU
11/29SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber to present unique AI solutions at AI Journey
PU
11/27EXCLUSIVE : Russia's Sberbank targets half of revenue from non-banking by 2030 -..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 218 B 29 125 M 29 125 M
Net income 2020 698 B 9 160 M 9 160 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
Yield 2020 6,15%
Capitalization 5 398 B 71 025 M 70 886 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 295,83 RUB
Last Close Price 251,18 RUB
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-1.28%71 025
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%369 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%275 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%250 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%199 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%174 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ