>
Equities
>
Moscow Micex - RTS
>
Sberbank of Russia
SBER
RU0009029540
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
(SBER)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 11/26
251.5
RUB
+0.06%
251.5
RUB
+0.06%
06:52a
Russia's sberbank says share of non-financial businesses in sber's profit to reach 60% by 2030
RE
06:39a
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
: Russia's Sberbank targets return-on-equity above 17% in 2020-23
RE
06:39a
Russia's sberbank says plans to channel 50% of net profit on dividends in next three years
RE
Analyst Recommendations
RUSSIA'S SBERBANK SEES RETURN ON EQUITY AT ABOVE 17% IN 2020-2023
11/30/2020 | 06:38am EST
RUSSIA'S SBERBANK SEES RETURN ON EQUITY AT ABOVE 17% IN 2020-2023
© Reuters 2020
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
06:52a
Russia's sberbank says share of non-financial businesses in sber's profit to ..
RE
06:39a
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
: Russia's Sberbank targets return-on-equity above 17% in 202..
RE
06:39a
Russia's sberbank says plans to channel 50% of net profit on dividends in nex..
RE
06:38a
Russia's sberbank sees return on equity at above 17% in 2020-2023
RE
06:34a
Russia's sberbank expects corporate lending to grow by 5-7% in 2020-2023
RE
06:34a
Russia's sberbank expects retail lending to grow by 10-12% in 2020-2023
RE
06:23a
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
: SberCraft is more than a game, it's the best product to hir..
PU
02:07a
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
: provides Russian Post with RUB2.5 bln in financing under so..
PU
11/29
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
: Sber to present unique AI solutions at AI Journey
PU
11/27
EXCLUSIVE
: Russia's Sberbank targets half of revenue from non-banking by 2030 -..
RE
More news
Financials
RUB
USD
Sales 2020
2 218 B
29 125 M
29 125 M
Net income 2020
698 B
9 160 M
9 160 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
7,95x
Yield 2020
6,15%
Capitalization
5 398 B
71 025 M
70 886 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,35x
Nbr of Employees
276 598
Free-Float
45,1%
More Financials
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
295,83 RUB
Last Close Price
251,18 RUB
Spread / Highest target
85,7%
Spread / Average Target
17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-11,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Herman Gref
Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko
Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
-1.28%
71 025
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-13.04%
369 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-22.17%
275 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-17.69%
250 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-11.29%
199 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.
19.98%
174 181
More Results
