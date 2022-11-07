Russia's Sberbank sues Glencore for $116 mln over oil supplies

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender,
Sberbank, is suing global commodities trader Glencore
for around 117 million euros ($116 million) over unpaid
oil supplies, the bank said on Monday and court records from the
database of Moscow's Arbitration Court showed.
The court's database showed Sberbank was seeking to recover
debt and penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd over two
agreements, worth roughly 58 million euros each.
One related to oil blend supplies to the border of Ukraine
and Hungary in March, and the other to supplies to the border of
Ukraine and Slovakia in the same month.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, Sberbank confirmed it
had filed the lawsuit against Glencore.
"This is a forced measure, since the bank's repeated
attempts to settle the matter out of court have been
unsuccessful," the bank's press service said.
Glencore declined to comment.
The database gave no further details on the agreements or
the lawsuit.
Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 for what it
calls a "special military operation". It's not clear if that
affected these deals.
Hearings are scheduled to start in Moscow on Dec. 6.
($1 = 1.0073 euros)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Additional reporting by Dmitry
Zhdannikov in London. Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin
Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)