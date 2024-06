MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, will open 46 offices next week in Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, the bank said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in September 2022 after what Ukraine said were sham referendums. The move was condemned by many countries as illegal. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )