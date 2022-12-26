Russia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Sberbank on Monday
accused Glencore of choosing not to foot a bill for oil
supplied via the Russian lender, saying the global commodities
trader could have found a way to pay up without violating
Western sanctions.
Sberbank has taken legal action to recover debt and
penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd over the two consignments,
supplied by a subsidiary of Russia's largest bank in March. They
were worth roughly 58 million euros ($62 million) each,
according to Moscow court filings.
"Glencore is refusing to pay, citing sanctions," Sberbank
First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin told reporters.
"There are different ways of working without violating
sanctions... This issue could have been resolved, but
unfortunately Glencore is refusing any communications with us."
Glencore declined to comment.
The trader this month asked the Moscow court to move the
case to Singapore.
In March, as Western sanctions over Russia's actions in
Ukraine started coming into force, Glencore said it would not
enter into new trading business in respect of Russian-origin
commodities unless directed by the relevant government
authorities.
It also said it would honour its legal obligations under
pre-existing contracts, subject to complying with all applicable
sanctions.
($1 = 0.9413 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)