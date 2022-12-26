Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank of Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
01:55pRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
10:36aRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
07:53aSanctions pressure to force Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says
RE
Russia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill

12/26/2022 | 01:55pm EST
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Sberbank on Monday accused Glencore of choosing not to foot a bill for oil supplied via the Russian lender, saying the global commodities trader could have found a way to pay up without violating Western sanctions.

Sberbank has taken legal action to recover debt and penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd over the two consignments, supplied by a subsidiary of Russia's largest bank in March. They were worth roughly 58 million euros ($62 million) each, according to Moscow court filings.

"Glencore is refusing to pay, citing sanctions," Sberbank First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin told reporters.

"There are different ways of working without violating sanctions... This issue could have been resolved, but unfortunately Glencore is refusing any communications with us."

Glencore declined to comment.

The trader this month asked the Moscow court to move the case to Singapore.

In March, as Western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine started coming into force, Glencore said it would not enter into new trading business in respect of Russian-origin commodities unless directed by the relevant government authorities.

It also said it would honour its legal obligations under pre-existing contracts, subject to complying with all applicable sanctions.

($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.8.47%
GLENCORE PLC 0.18% 558 Delayed Quote.48.82%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5554.99 Real-time Quote.-11.52%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-54.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.37% 68.25 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 40 773 M 40 773 M
Net income 2022 1 286 B 18 414 M 18 414 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 993 B 43 262 M 42 856 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 133,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-54.60%42 856
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 071
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.02%260 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%206 810
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 457