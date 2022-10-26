Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank of Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
08:26aRussia's VTB Bank opens 'vostro' account at Indian branch
RE
10/24Sberbank, VTB Bank Get Reserve Bank of India Approval for Vostro Rupee Accounts
MT
10/24Russia's Sberbank opens 'vostro' rupee accounts at India branches
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's VTB Bank opens 'vostro' account at Indian branch

10/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of VTB Bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's No.2 lender VTB on Wednesday said it had opened a special "vostro" account at its Indian branch that would allow for the more active use of Indian rupees in payments under import and export contracts between Russia and India.

It follows a similar move by Russia's dominant lender Sberbank, which on Monday said it was offering clients "vostro" accounts in rupees, aiming to facilitate clients in carrying out rupee-denominated trade transactions which are increasing due to western sanctions.

Both state-run banks have obtained permission to open vostro accounts - which a local correspondent bank holds on behalf of a foreign bank - from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which earlier this year to put in place a mechanism to facilitate international trade in rupees.

The measure was seen as aiding business ties with Russia in case of more stringent Western sanctions against Moscow.

Following sanctions by the United States and allies after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, Moscow has requested some buyers of its commodities pay using roubles or other currencies rather than the dollar and euro, in which its contracts are typically priced.

"Today, one of the most important state tasks is the development of direct settlements in national currencies with the aim of strengthening trade and economic ties," Valeriy Lukyanenko, deputy president of VTB's management board, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 10.15% 56.45 End-of-day quote.9.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.87% 1.15665 Delayed Quote.-16.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.44% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.52% 1.00164 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.59% 0.012191 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.03% 0.58027 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-54.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.66% 60.8 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
VTB BANK 0.51% 0.01883 End-of-day quote.-61.01%
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
08:26aRussia's VTB Bank opens 'vostro' account at Indian branch
RE
10/24Sberbank, VTB Bank Get Reserve Bank of India Approval for Vostro Rupee Accounts
MT
10/24Russia's Sberbank opens 'vostro' rupee accounts at India branches
RE
10/24Exclusive-SAP delays Russia exit as deal talks fail and workers at risk
RE
10/07Sberbank Offers Grace Periods on Loans to Servicemen
MT
10/07Russia's Sberbank offers payment holidays on loans for servicemen
RE
10/07The ITR company acquired 87.2% stake in Interactive Video Technologies LLC from Sberban..
CI
09/28Russia demands Apple explain VK removal from App Store
RE
09/27Sberbank : Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" intends to pay out dividends on ordinary ..
PU
09/27Sberbank : Sole shareholder of Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" approved procedure fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 46 009 M 46 009 M
Net income 2022 1 286 B 20 779 M 20 779 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 993 B 48 360 M 48 360 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 133,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-54.60%48 360
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934