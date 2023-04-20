Advanced search
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
02:30pRussian banks' profits reached 330 billion roubles in March -central bank
RE
04/12Russia's Sberbank CEO names graphics cards as trickiest hardware to replace
RE
04/11Russia's Sberbank Q1 net profit 350.2 bln rbls under RAS
RE
Russian banks' profits reached 330 billion roubles in March -central bank

04/20/2023 | 02:30pm EDT
MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian banks' profits rose to 330 billion roubles ($4.05 billion) in March, the central bank said on Thursday, recovering from the impact of Western sanctions on Russia's financial sector that sharply squeezed profits in 2022.

Profits in March were 13% higher than in February.

Banks' corporate loan portfolio rose by 1.5% month-on-month in March, the central bank said.

Banks bought 130 billion roubles of the government's OFZ treasury bonds that were auctioned in March, the central bank said.

($1 = 81.5205 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya. Writing By Marina Bobrova and Alexander Marrow, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.23% 81.4888 Delayed Quote.13.58%
VTB BANK 0.51% 0.01883 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 431 B 29 731 M 29 731 M
Net income 2021 1 251 B 15 299 M 15 299 M
Net Debt 2021 242 B 2 965 M 2 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 993 B 36 617 M 36 617 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 133,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA0.00%36 617
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.31%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.24%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.30%158 959
