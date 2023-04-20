Russian banks' profits reached 330 billion roubles in March -central bank

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian banks' profits rose
to 330 billion roubles ($4.05 billion) in March, the central
bank said on Thursday, recovering from the impact of Western
sanctions on Russia's financial sector that sharply squeezed
profits in 2022.
Profits in March were 13% higher than in February.
Banks' corporate loan portfolio rose by 1.5% month-on-month
in March, the central bank said.
Banks bought 130 billion roubles of the government's OFZ
treasury bonds that were auctioned in March, the central bank
said.
($1 = 81.5205 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya. Writing By Marina Bobrova and
Alexander Marrow, Editing by Angus MacSwan)