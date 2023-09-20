SWF Samruk-Kazyna disposes of shares of National geological exploration company "Kazgeology"
20.09.23 10:54
/KASE, September 20, 2023/ - SWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that from September 15, 2023 it ceased to hold shares of National geological exploration company "Kazgeology" JSC. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SKKZ/skkz_list_org_shares_150923_5348.pdf [2023-09-20]
