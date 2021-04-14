Sberbank : Sber launches service for collection of outstanding receivables

Sber, together with Active Business Consult (ABC), part of the Sberbank ecosystem, has launched Time2Pay, a service intended for the collection of outstanding receivables from entities or sole proprietors. The service employees will be handling all stages of the collection process - from the first phone call with a reminder to pay off the debt to the representation of the collector's interests during the bankruptcy process. There are no limits on the amount, stage of collection, nature of the debt, or region of registration of the parties for Time2Pay customers.

The Time2Pay service uses debt analysis to determine the most efficient tool for debt repayment to offer clients. Its pricing policy provides for a flexible approach: the service charges a commission for services rendered on holding negotiations and providing support during enforcement proceedings. If it is not possible to collect the debt, the client does not have to pay.

Trade, services, and housing and utilities sector companies operating under payment deferment conditions are Time2Pay's main client pool.

The outstanding receivables collection market mainly features smaller, individual companies that provide services with limitations on the amount and repayment tools. Time2Pay is innovative in that it is a comprehensive approach to customer service, including individual solutions and a high degree of automation of all stages of the process. The creditor's interests are also represented in court, with the service's lawyers using Sber Group's latest technologies to handle negotiations and get all documents ready.

We previously offered services at the later stages of debt collection - support for bankruptcy cases or divestment of assets for debt repayments - and were often told by clients that they would prefer to pay their debts quickly and quietly, without getting tangled up in long-term enforcement procedures. It is indeed enough, at an early stage of the delay in payment, to have coherent communication with the debtor. Moreover, the increase of outstanding receivables (10% in 2020 according to Rosstat data) and large market size provide new opportunities for us to make use of our experience in company debt collection.

Maxim Degtyaryov

Vice President, Head of the Troubled Assets Department, Sberbank

Active Business Consult has a lot of experience in bad debt collection - from the pre-trial stage, when we can reach an agreement regarding repayment under acceptable conditions for all parties, to the enforcement proceedings stage, when we use our other services, e.g., asset tracing and disposal. With the help of the Time2Pay service, we will be able to save time and funds and address issues both at an early stage, without going to court, and in more complex situations, when our experts interact with public bodies - whether that is court proceedings or the implementation of solutions based on their outcome.

Dmitry Teplitsky

CEO, Active Business Consult

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:30:05 UTC.

Sber Legal, which handles debt collection at the trial stage, is a partner of the service.