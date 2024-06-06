06.06.24 15:59

/KASE, June 6, 2024/ - ALTYN SAMRUK QAZAQSTAN JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE about the following: quote 1. Public hearings held in the Kokpekty (23.05.24) and Zharma districts (24.05.24) of the Abai region approved the mining project (extraction) of Eastern LLP Gold - a subsidiary of Altyn Samruk Qazaqstan JSC. 2. An expert opinion was received from the RSE "Industrial Safety Committee for Emergency Situations of the Abai region" on the approval of the Mining Plan (production) of Eastern Gold LLP. 3. A mitigation plan for the consequences of mining operations at the Eastern Gold LLP deposit has been agreed upon. unquote This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ASKQ/askq_relizs_040624_4062024.pdf [2024-06-06]