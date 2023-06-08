Sberbank of Russia : Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy made decision to issue 22,180 ordinary shares of the company with sole shareholder exercising right of preemptive purchase of shares
06/08/2023 | 03:12am EDT
Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy made decision to issue 22,180 ordinary shares of the company with sole shareholder exercising right of preemptive purchase of shares
08.06.23 11:26
/KASE, June 8, 2023/ - Samruk-Energy JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of the decision of the Board of Directors dated June 1, 2023: to issue 22,180 ordinary shares of the company within the authorized shareholders' capital at an offering price of KZT103,250 per share with the sole shareholder exercising his right of pre-emptive purchase of shares. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SNRG/snrg_info_reshenie_sd_010623_1447.PDF [2023-06-08]