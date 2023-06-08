Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Sberbank of Russia
  News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
03:12aSberbank Of Russia : Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy made decision to issue 22,180 ordinary shares of the company with sole shareholder exercising right of preemptive purchase of shares
PU
06/05Sberbank Of Russia : Zhaikmunai says NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC filed application for restoration of listing on London Stock Exchange
PU
06/02Sberbank Of Russia : Zhaikmunai announces results of activities of NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank of Russia : Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy made decision to issue 22,180 ordinary shares of the company with sole shareholder exercising right of preemptive purchase of shares

06/08/2023 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy made decision to issue 22,180 ordinary shares of the company with sole shareholder exercising right of preemptive purchase of shares
08.06.23 11:26
/KASE, June 8, 2023/ - Samruk-Energy JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of the decision of the Board of Directors dated June 1, 2023: to issue 22,180 ordinary shares of the company within the authorized shareholders' capital at an offering price of KZT103,250 per share with the sole shareholder exercising his right of pre-emptive purchase of shares. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SNRG/snrg_info_reshenie_sd_010623_1447.PDF [2023-06-08]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 431 B 29 738 M 29 738 M
Net income 2021 1 251 B 15 303 M 15 303 M
Net Debt 2021 242 B 2 966 M 2 966 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 993 B 36 627 M 36 627 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA0.00%36 627
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.91%407 192
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 044
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.99%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%154 817
