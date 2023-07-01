Board of Directors of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC decided to place 6,000 ordinary shares of the company through pre-emptive right of the sole shareholder
/KASE, July 1, 2023/ - Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC (Astana), with its bonds officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE about a decision of the Board of Directors dated June 20, 2023: - to place 6,000 ordinary shares within the number of authorized shares of the company at a price of 8,246,277 tenge per share by exercising the pre- emptive right to the shares by the sole shareholder of the company. This information is available in the Kazakh, Russian and English languages at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SKKZ/skkz_info_reshenie_sd_200623_3677.pdf [2023-07-01]
