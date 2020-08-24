Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 08/21
230.7 RUB   0.00%
02:24aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : CMTPL policies now available via Sberbank Online
PU
08/21SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : holds Supervisory Board meeting
PU
08/21SBERBANK : Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : CMTPL policies now available via Sberbank Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:24am EDT

Sberbank is the first Russian bank to have launched a marketplace for compulsory motor third party liability insurance (MTPL) inside its proprietary mobile application, Sberbank Online, where you can purchase an MTPL policy and roadside assistance.

Natalya Alymova, Senior Vice President and Head of Wealth Management Unit, Sberbank,

'Late last year, we launched a marketplace prototype on a partner website, letting Sberbank staff test-drive the option of getting policies. To sign a contract, customers were redirected from the aggregator's site to the website of an insurance company. Until recently, this was the only way to take out policies on partner sites. At the end of April, a bill was passed that removed restrictions allowing full-fledged sales of insurance products on websites. Sberbank was the first Russian bank to launch an MTPL marketplace, which complies with the amended laws: the bank acts as an agent for insurance companies whose policies can be taken out in our marketplace. The latter offers you a complete customer journey, from choosing an insurance company to signing an agreement and paying for a policy.'

Katrin Soomre, Director of Protective Insurance Products and Services Division, Sberbank,

'The marketplace started with MTPL policies and roadside assistance. Nine insurance companies are the project partners. CNC policies are scheduled to become available on the site by the end of the year. Down the road, we will set up the work of the marketplace in such a way as to offer customers car insurance when they need to conclude or renew the contract.'

The MTPL marketplace has been a great addition to the Insurance and Protection section of the Sberbank Online mobile application, which already has all the high-risk insurance products of Sberbank insurance and Sberbank life insurance. Marketplace users can calculate and compare MTPL prices across several insurance companies at once, find out their accident rates, discounts for accident-free driving and purchase a policy. Since authorization uses Sberbank ID, when signing an agreement, you do not need to fill in your personal data because you get a pre-filled form. Your policy will be sent to you by e-mail. And you don't need to print it out - knowing the series and number of the document or showing it on the screen of a mobile phone is enough. Still, a car owner may print out the electronic policy on a regular piece of paper.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
02:24aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : CMTPL policies now available via Sberbank Online
PU
08/21SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : holds Supervisory Board meeting
PU
08/21SBERBANK : Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting
EQ
08/20SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to finance construction of Dostoyaniye family-friendly neig..
PU
08/19SBERBANK : Statement of the Material Fact '?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervis..
EQ
08/19MAIL RU : Sberbank Inject RUB12 Billion Into O2O Joint Venture
DJ
08/19SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : O2O JV between Sberbank and Mail.ru Group gets RUB12 bn for..
PU
08/17SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : half-yearly earnings release
08/17SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : rolls out Fall Promo with delayed interest rate cut by 1.5 ..
PU
08/17SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to finance construction of housing estate in Moscow Region ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 113 B 28 249 M 28 249 M
Net income 2020 648 B 8 670 M 8 670 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
Yield 2020 6,30%
Capitalization 4 957 B 66 300 M 66 291 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 281,07 RUB
Last Close Price 230,70 RUB
Spread / Highest target 81,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-9.44%66 300
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.07%216 429
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.17%195 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.51%112 611
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-4.70%105 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group