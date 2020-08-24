Sberbank of Russia : CMTPL policies now available via Sberbank Online

Sberbank is the first Russian bank to have launched a marketplace for compulsory motor third party liability insurance (MTPL) inside its proprietary mobile application, Sberbank Online, where you can purchase an MTPL policy and roadside assistance.

Natalya Alymova, Senior Vice President and Head of Wealth Management Unit, Sberbank,

'Late last year, we launched a marketplace prototype on a partner website, letting Sberbank staff test-drive the option of getting policies. To sign a contract, customers were redirected from the aggregator's site to the website of an insurance company. Until recently, this was the only way to take out policies on partner sites. At the end of April, a bill was passed that removed restrictions allowing full-fledged sales of insurance products on websites. Sberbank was the first Russian bank to launch an MTPL marketplace, which complies with the amended laws: the bank acts as an agent for insurance companies whose policies can be taken out in our marketplace. The latter offers you a complete customer journey, from choosing an insurance company to signing an agreement and paying for a policy.'

Katrin Soomre, Director of Protective Insurance Products and Services Division, Sberbank,

'The marketplace started with MTPL policies and roadside assistance. Nine insurance companies are the project partners. CNC policies are scheduled to become available on the site by the end of the year. Down the road, we will set up the work of the marketplace in such a way as to offer customers car insurance when they need to conclude or renew the contract.'

The MTPL marketplace has been a great addition to the Insurance and Protection section of the Sberbank Online mobile application, which already has all the high-risk insurance products of Sberbank insurance and Sberbank life insurance. Marketplace users can calculate and compare MTPL prices across several insurance companies at once, find out their accident rates, discounts for accident-free driving and purchase a policy. Since authorization uses Sberbank ID, when signing an agreement, you do not need to fill in your personal data because you get a pre-filled form. Your policy will be sent to you by e-mail. And you don't need to print it out - knowing the series and number of the document or showing it on the screen of a mobile phone is enough. Still, a car owner may print out the electronic policy on a regular piece of paper.