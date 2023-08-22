Composition of Board of Directors of Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk- Kazyna" changed
22.08.23 17:29
/KASE, August 22, 2023/ - Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that following a decision of the sole shareholder dated August 17, 2023, Mohammed Jamil Al Ramahi was elected a member of the company's Board of Directors. Taking into account the change made, the Board of Directors of Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC consists of seven persons: A. Smailov, B. Zhamishev, Luca Sutera, A. Kuantyrov, T. Suleimenov, N. Zhakupov, Mohammed Jamil Al Ramahi. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SKKZ/skkz_board_changes_170823_4736.pdf [2023-08-22]
