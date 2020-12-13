Sberbank of Russia : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36004RMFS with fixed interest rate

December 10, 2020, Moscow - Sberbank announces the results of the nineteenth coupon yield payment (on December 10, 2020) for Government Savings Bonds 36004RMFS with a fixed interest rate.
|
Results of the nineteenth coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36004RMFS
|
Payment of GSB-FIR 36004RMFS, RUB
|
1,904,475,000.00
|
Coupon number
|
19
|
Interest rate on coupon, % annually
|
7.6
|
Income per bond, RUB
|
37.9
Disclaimer
Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:14:01 UTC