SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
Sberbank of Russia : Customers taking out personal loans on Green Day to enjoy 2 pp lower rates

11/11/2020 | 04:31am EST

All borrowers who apply for personal loans from RUB300,000 on Green Day, November 11 and 12, will be entitled to a 2 pp rate cut if they make payments on schedule for six months - with no delays or prepayments. Their interest rates will be reduced automatically six months later.

After the cut, the lowest rate will stand at 9.9%, an all-time low for Sber.

As part of Green Day, Sber will also cut debt refinancing rates. The lowest rate of 10.9% will be a fixed one and available from RUB1 mln.

This year is Green Day's third year. All Sber ecosystem companies have prepared unique offers.

Furthermore, over 170 national and local companies and brands from across industries will offer real bargains on Green Day.

Learn more about the campaign and all special offers at www.sber.ru/179/.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:30:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 218 B 29 034 M 29 034 M
Net income 2020 698 B 9 132 M 9 132 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
Yield 2020 6,63%
Capitalization 5 101 B 66 728 M 66 788 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,21 RUB
Last Close Price 237,40 RUB
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-6.81%66 728
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.14%356 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.00%255 316
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.18%240 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%192 532
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.34%161 780
