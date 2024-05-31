31.05.24 09:29

/KASE, May 31, 2024/ - Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated May 30, 2024: quote Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (a subsidiary of the "Baiterek" NMH) took part in the investment forum between the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf and Central Asia. Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Botagoz Abisheva spoke at a discussion panel on the topic "Renewable and clean energy", presenting the "green" initiatives of the Bank and the "green" agenda of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. "The Development Bank actively supports projects in the field of renewable energy sources, and strives to reduce the shortage of electricity in the market of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Bank intends to comply with international standards of sustainable development, including ensuring that the activities of its borrowers comply with these principles. This underlines the Bank's readiness to assist in achieving global sustainable development goals and the transition to a low-carbon economy, as part of the implementation of the strategic goal of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060", said Deputy Chairman of the Board Botagoz Abisheva. unquote The complete press release is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/BRKZ/brkz_relizs_300524_1.pdf [2024-05-31]