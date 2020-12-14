Sberbank of Russia : Online recognized as best online banking app again

The SberBank Online mobile banking app has won the Digital Leaders award as The Mobile App of the Year, leaving behind applications from over twenty financial organizations.

Digital Leaders recognize the best digitization solutions. Held in 2020 for the first time, it's an elaboration of the Time for Innovations project, which has been out there for over a decade. The award enjoys expert support from the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Higher School of Economics, Russian Venture Company, and other NGOs and government agencies.

Alexey Kruglov, Director of the Digital Platform Division, Sberbank:

'This year, taking into account the restrictions amid the pandemic, we have been actively engaged in digitizing the bank's services for our clients and further developing SberBank Online as never before. And we are very pleased to hear that our mobile banking has been recognized as the best again!'

Elena Khomutova, Director, Digital Leaders Award:

'Although the Prize is relatively young, we've received over three hundred entries. Most of the projects were amazing in terms of scale, results, and the understanding of how deeply digitization has entered into our lives. And, of course, the most popular banking app in the Russian market, SberBank Online, which has been a benchmark for digital development for several years now, occupies a special place in the list of prize winners'