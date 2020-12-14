Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : Online recognized as best online banking app again

12/14/2020 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The SberBank Online mobile banking app has won the Digital Leaders award as The Mobile App of the Year, leaving behind applications from over twenty financial organizations.

Digital Leaders recognize the best digitization solutions. Held in 2020 for the first time, it's an elaboration of the Time for Innovations project, which has been out there for over a decade. The award enjoys expert support from the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Higher School of Economics, Russian Venture Company, and other NGOs and government agencies.

Alexey Kruglov, Director of the Digital Platform Division, Sberbank:

'This year, taking into account the restrictions amid the pandemic, we have been actively engaged in digitizing the bank's services for our clients and further developing SberBank Online as never before. And we are very pleased to hear that our mobile banking has been recognized as the best again!'

Elena Khomutova, Director, Digital Leaders Award:

'Although the Prize is relatively young, we've received over three hundred entries. Most of the projects were amazing in terms of scale, results, and the understanding of how deeply digitization has entered into our lives. And, of course, the most popular banking app in the Russian market, SberBank Online, which has been a benchmark for digital development for several years now, occupies a special place in the list of prize winners'

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
04:01aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Online recognized as best online banking app again
PU
12/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber holds first online conference on Agile at Sber
PU
12/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber holds online conference for entrepreneurs
PU
12/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : SberCIB to finance construction of housing estates in St. P..
PU
12/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : approves Code of Corporate Governance 2020
PU
12/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber and Centrsoyuz present Cooperative Online, the first d..
PU
12/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36004RMFS..
PU
12/11HERMAN GREF : Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
DJ
12/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber Asset Management PIAs enjoy higher demand among Russia..
PU
12/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Average Russian family says it'd cost RUB1.6 to educate and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 150 B 29 486 M 29 486 M
Net income 2020 681 B 9 333 M 9 333 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 6 096 B 83 474 M 83 597 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 315,32 RUB
Last Close Price 283,67 RUB
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA11.35%83 474
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.23%364 443
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.33%262 742
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%247 153
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.67%189 727
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.57%162 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ