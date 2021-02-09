Sberbank of Russia : Online users can now exchange shares in mutual funds

SberBank Online has added the option of exchanging the shares in Sber Asset Management's open-ended mutual funds. To do that, go to the Investments and Pensions section, choose the mutual fund whose shares you'd like to exchange, click on Exchange in the product card, and follow the instructions.

Clients no longer need to redeem shares in one fund and then buy shares in another if they want to change their investment strategy. The exchange can now be made directly via SberBank Online. This transaction is free and more profitable for clients: share exchange does not generate income, therefore, you don't need to pay income taxes, which is mandatory upon redemption

Igor Mamontov

Vice President, Director of Investments and Savings, Sberbank

It usually takes up to three business days to have the shares exchanged, which among other things is because shares are being valued at the end of a trading session on the Russian and foreign exchanges. After that, the shares are converted and credited to a client's account.

Earlier, SberBank Online users were allowed to buy and redeem shares of 18 open-ended mutual funds, open personal investment accounts with a turn-key strategy, and invest in discretionary management strategies with Sber Asset Management. To do this, you need to click on the '+' sign in the Investments and Pensions section and select one of the products.

Mutual funds are an affordable way to invest in securities with the help of professional asset managers and have a chance to earn more than with conventional savings accounts. Investing in mutual funds is convenient for those who are not ready to make investment decisions on their own due to lack of time or experience. Investments in mutual funds start from RUB1,000.

Furthermore, it is more profitable to invest in mutual funds remotely than in offline branches: when buying into open-ended mutual funds via SberBank Online, you'll not be charged the entry fee reaching 1% of the investment amount.

Detailed information about the products of the asset management company and the investment terms can be found in the tabs of the products via SberBank Online and on the Sber Asset Management website.