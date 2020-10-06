Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : Rabota.ru and Rambler portal team up and launch job service vertical

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Rabota.ru and the Rambler website have launched a job service vertical on Rambler.ru letting users find relevant jobs and uniting about 65 mln Rambler users and Rabota.ru employers throughout Russia.

The all-new service lets you find jobs in a couple of clicks and show your interest in vacancies right away. The users who don't have a CV can create one when applying for a job.

With a convenient search engine, you can filter jobs by paycheck, region, experience, working hours, and pick newer or older classifieds. The venue is scheduled to add company and metro station filters shortly.

Oleg Golubtsov, CEO of Classified industry, Sber:

'More opportunities for job search and job seekers are more important than ever. Since the very lockdown start, Rabota.ru has been actively engaged in supporting those who faced headwinds and failed to adapt to new realities fast. In addition to work from home office jobs, employee exchange, and other products to support users and customers, Rabota.ru tries to do its best to increase the size of its audience and the hiring funnel. Our venue has united almost half a million employers from all parts of Russia, and the multi-million audience of Rambler will help us further improve the speed and efficiency of recruiting qualified personnel.'

Maxim Yurishchev, Managing Director, Rambler portal:

'Sber ecosystem companies interacting with one another positions stakeholders to put into action interesting ideas and roll out vital and useful services. Thanks to its collaboration with Rabota.ru, Rambler has added a new search vertical that has expanded the list of interaction options on the website, allowing our users who already had access to emails and news to browse current vacancies and find jobs, with all offerings available on Rambler's home page.'

Rabota.ru is a job and personnel search service. Part of the Sber ecosystem, the venue has over 17.4 mln resumes and 485,000+ employers placing more than 200,000 vacancies every month.

Rambler.ru is a leading Russian website for media and services. It's part of Rambler Group. To date, it includes an intelligent news aggregator, a customized recommender system, one of Runet's most popular email services, eight thematic media verticals, along with popular services such as horoscopes.rambler, weather.rambler, top100.rambler, etc. The website's monthly audience exceeds 65 million unique users, and this figure is growing.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 15:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
11:15aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Rabota.ru and Rambler portal team up and launch job service..
PU
05:00aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber launches Telegram channel SberInvestements for retail ..
PU
10/05SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : signs cooperation agreement with government of Irkutsk Regi..
PU
10/05SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : launches Digital Profile in consumer lending
PU
10/03SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Vladislav Kreynin appointed as Sber's Senior Vice President..
PU
10/03SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : announces changes in its Marketing and Communications Depar..
PU
10/02SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : helps Russian entrepreneurs to establish trade relations wi..
PU
10/02SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Igor Kobzar to be appointed Sberbank life insurance CEO
PU
10/02Russia seen increasing FX selling to help rouble in upcoming month - survey
RE
10/02Stocks, currencies retreat as Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 113 B 27 091 M 27 091 M
Net income 2020 648 B 8 314 M 8 314 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,24x
Yield 2020 6,96%
Capitalization 4 487 B 57 219 M 57 537 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 284,23 RUB
Last Close Price 208,79 RUB
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-18.04%57 219
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%301 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.33%240 148
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.10%213 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-26.00%163 175
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group