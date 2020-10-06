Sberbank of Russia : Rabota.ru and Rambler portal team up and launch job service vertical

Rabota.ru and the Rambler website have launched a job service vertical on Rambler.ru letting users find relevant jobs and uniting about 65 mln Rambler users and Rabota.ru employers throughout Russia.

The all-new service lets you find jobs in a couple of clicks and show your interest in vacancies right away. The users who don't have a CV can create one when applying for a job.

With a convenient search engine, you can filter jobs by paycheck, region, experience, working hours, and pick newer or older classifieds. The venue is scheduled to add company and metro station filters shortly.

Oleg Golubtsov, CEO of Classified industry, Sber:

'More opportunities for job search and job seekers are more important than ever. Since the very lockdown start, Rabota.ru has been actively engaged in supporting those who faced headwinds and failed to adapt to new realities fast. In addition to work from home office jobs, employee exchange, and other products to support users and customers, Rabota.ru tries to do its best to increase the size of its audience and the hiring funnel. Our venue has united almost half a million employers from all parts of Russia, and the multi-million audience of Rambler will help us further improve the speed and efficiency of recruiting qualified personnel.'

Maxim Yurishchev, Managing Director, Rambler portal:

'Sber ecosystem companies interacting with one another positions stakeholders to put into action interesting ideas and roll out vital and useful services. Thanks to its collaboration with Rabota.ru, Rambler has added a new search vertical that has expanded the list of interaction options on the website, allowing our users who already had access to emails and news to browse current vacancies and find jobs, with all offerings available on Rambler's home page.'

Rabota.ru is a job and personnel search service. Part of the Sber ecosystem, the venue has over 17.4 mln resumes and 485,000+ employers placing more than 200,000 vacancies every month.

Rambler.ru is a leading Russian website for media and services. It's part of Rambler Group. To date, it includes an intelligent news aggregator, a customized recommender system, one of Runet's most popular email services, eight thematic media verticals, along with popular services such as horoscopes.rambler, weather.rambler, top100.rambler, etc. The website's monthly audience exceeds 65 million unique users, and this figure is growing.