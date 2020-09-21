Sberbank of Russia : Russia's job market boosted by new hires at lower pay - Sberbank

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's labour market is seeing
a gradual recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
because people are being hired at lower salaries, Sberbank
, the country's largest lender, said on Monday.
Russia's decision to impose lockdowns in late March to curb
the coronavirus led to an uptick in unemployment, while hitting
the rouble and prompting the central bank to cut interest rates
to prop up the economy.
Analysts from SberIndex, Sberbank's statistics unit, said
overall gross payrolls fell in August by 1.1% compared with
early 2020, a much smaller decline than the 7.6% decline seen in
May.
"The labour market is reviving due to workers being hired at
lower wages," the analysts said.
Sberbank data showed that nominal wage growth in August
stood at 4.2% year-on-year, marginally above inflation and far
slower than pre-pandemic growth of near 10%.
Healthcare was the only sector to see consistent wage growth
in 2020, the data showed, with salaries increasing 13.7% more
than the trend level, reflecting the strong demand for medical
workers as the pandemic took hold.
Russia's central bank estimates that real wages in Russia
will increase by an average of around 1.5-2.5% in 2020.
