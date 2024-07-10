Attachments
Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 July 2024
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|133.3 RUB
|+0.16%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|Jul. 03
|Russian central bank vows to contain inflation as weekly prices soar
|RE
|Jul. 03
|Russia's Sberbank CEO expects significant cooling of lending growth in H2
|RE
|Russian central bank vows to contain inflation as weekly prices soar
|RE
|Russia's Sberbank CEO expects significant cooling of lending growth in H2
|RE
|Russian court sides with Sberbank in debt recovery from ex-UK investment arm
|RE
|Russia's Sberbank to open 46 offices in annexed Ukrainian regions next week
|RE
|Sberbank's profits may hit new record as sanctions cull competition
|RE
|Amid war, Putin looks east from Russia's window to Europe
|RE
|Sberbank seeing demand for loans in rupees from Russian companies
|RE
|Russia's two largest banks to open in annexed regions of Ukraine by July
|RE
|Transcript : Sberbank of Russia, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2024
|Russia's Sberbank reports profit rise to $4.3 bln in Q1
|RE
|Sberbank of Russia Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Russia's Sberbank to make record $8 bln dividend payout
|RE
|Russia's Sberbank board to consider 2023 dividends on April 23
|RE
|Glencore Units to Make RUB11 Billion Payment to Settle Russian Lawsuit Over Unpaid Fuel Supplies
|MT
|Banking bottleneck causing six-month delays for Russia-China payments, sources say
|RE
|Russian bank stocks rise after PM proposes using dividends to replenish budget
|RE
|Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey raise bank scrutiny
|RE
|Russia's Sberbank reports Jan-Feb profit up 4.7%
|RE
|Russian rouble surges to near one-month high vs dollar
|RE
|Russia's Sberbank: AI to make 60% of corporate loan decisions by year-end
|RE
|Russia's Sberbank to pay 50% of net profit in dividends -CEO
|RE
|Russia's Sberbank reports record annual profit of $16 bln
|RE
|Sberbank's net profit for 2023 up more than five-fold on previous year - results
|RE
|Sberbank of Russia Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Russia's reserves dwindle, but fiscal safety net could last years
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|34.08B
|+22.06%
|596B
|+23.02%
|324B
|+13.09%
|268B
|+21.66%
|209B
|+16.77%
|176B
|+16.44%
|175B
|+5.16%
|156B
|+11.52%
|155B
|-4.86%
|149B