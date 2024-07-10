10.07.24 11:25

/KASE, July 10, 2024/ - Samruk-Energy JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that as of June 24, 2024 it holds a 50% stake in the authorized capital of Oskemen Energo LLP, Semey Energo LLP and Kokshetau TEC LLP. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SNRG/snrg_list_org_shares_040724_1584.pdf [2024-05-17]