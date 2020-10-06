Sberbank of Russia : Sber launches Telegram channel SberInvestements for retail investors

SberInvestements, a new channel for newcomer and experienced investors has been launched on the Telegram social media. Based on the investment analytics of SberCIB Investment Research, the best team of analysts on the Russian market, the channel will publish morning and evening reviews of the markets, news and important events, investment ideas, and comments of analysts.

The channel subscribers will also have access to educational formats and life hacks by the Investments. Easy to Understand platform and SberInvestements experts with reviews of products and news on the brokerage coverage, the mutual funds market and discretionary management, announcements of webinars and dialogues with issuers.

Andrey Shemetov, Vice President, Head of Global Markets, Sberbank:

'The number of retail investors in Russia constantly increases. For example, the number of brokerage accounts at Sberbank has more than doubled over the past year and reached 2.15 mln. Investors need up-to-date information on what is happening on the market to make decisions. In the summer, we launched daily analytics and forecasts by the team of professional analysts SberCIB Investment Research onthe Investments. Easy to Understand platform. And now we give investors another opportunity to stay up to date with the latest news on the market by subscribing to our new Telegram channel SberInvestments.'

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:59:01 UTC

More than 2.6 million retail customers of Sberbank have opened personal brokerage accounts or used investment products by Sber Asset Management.