Sberbank of Russia : Sber to minimize power consumption and finance RES projects

November 11 is the International Energy Saving Day, which should raise awareness of the rational use of resources and the development of renewable energy sources. Pursuing a comprehensive ESG strategy, Sber aims to minimize its energy consumption and use renewable energy sources while participating in the formation of a green economy in Russia.

Over the past three years, the bank has financed several innovative projects in the renewable energy sector, for instance, the construction of wind farms in Rostov Region and Murmansk Region and solar stations in Bashkortostan, Astrakhan Region, and Samara Region.

We find it important to reduce our negative impact on the environment, and we strive to do this as efficiently as possible. We are adopting telemetry and remote control systems for energy resources across thousands of our operating facilities. We use equipment of high energy efficiency classes, and we apply the green LEED Silver standards when designing and constructing new property.

In October 2020, the bank arranged for its first branch to operate using green energy only. It is the central branch of Sberbank in the city of Ulyanovsk, which consumes about 90,000 kWh every month. Now, the electrical energy supplied to the facility is produced by wind power plants.

When reconstructing or building a piece of property, the bank uses equipment of energy efficiency class A or higher. In 2018-2019, Sberbank replaced 33,000 regular lamps with energy-saving (LED) lamps, which saved RUB12.5 mln. In 2021, more than 79,000 lamps will be replaced.

Automated control systems for engineering networks, primarily telemetry and remote control systems, which were deployed across 3,400 bank facilities, have reduced energy consumption by 28-30 million kWh, which is equivalent to RUB145 mln a year. Today, most of Sberbank's facilities, primarily large ones, are equipped with instruments metering fuel and energy resources. In the next 2-3 years, the bank is set to integrate them into a single automated system capable of analyzing the consumption efficiency of fuel and energy resources via artificial intelligence solutions. The annual average value of Sber's generally accepted target for energy efficiency (specific electricity consumption per square meter of the real estate portfolio) is now 150-155 kWh, being one of the lowest values ​​for such portfolios.

The latest technologies are also used across Sberbank's data centers. An innovative system for direct cooling of computer equipment with pre-conditioned outdoor air reduces the average annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) to 1.19, which is significantly better than the average. High-voltage power supply systems operate using the voltage of 20 kilovolts, which cuts losses during transmission, switching and transformation of electricity by up to 20%. Intelligent airflow control has also been introduced in the machine rooms: cold air is supplied to the right place and in the right amount. Raised floors with a height of two meters reduce losses from turbulence and the mixing of warm and cold air flows. Instead of rechargeable batteries, the bank is trying to use uninterruptible power sources with mechanical energy storage. By using the BMS intelligent battery management system, which can predict changes in temperature and humidity, the bank can get ready for energy-intensive transitions.

Stanislav Kuznetsov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

'In recent years, Sber has been reorganizing all of its processes, minimizing its environmental footprint. We believe that the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders will help introduce responsible financing and ESG risk management practices in the banking industry and the country's economy in general. Importantly, investment in the modernization of engineering system equipment and the development of green and energy-saving solutions do more than just cut the environmental impact. They also generate a tangible economic effect, which is an excellent example of a win-win.'