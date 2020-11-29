Log in
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : Sber to present unique AI solutions at AI Journey

11/29/2020 | 01:12pm EST
During the international Artificial Intelligence Journey (AI Journey) online conference Sber is set to present its all-new proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) designs and solutions. Some of them have never been unveiled publicly before. The presentation is scheduled for December 4, the second day of the conference.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

'This year the entire conference has been moved online. However, this will not prevent us from showing Sber's latest AI developments. On the contrary, it's an opportunity to expand our conference to reach audiences around the world. I'm not going to show all our cards, but I will say that we'll present innovative solutions for a wide range of everyday tasks that go beyond meeting the requirements of the national AI development strategy 2030. These offerings should also allow Russia to measure up to the global AI leaders shortly.'

At the conference, Sber will also present its AI services that already enjoy success in healthcare, finance, and other industries.

AI Journey is the largest platform for obtaining up-to-date information about AI and its application in Russia and abroad. The event is hosted by Sberbank in cooperation with leading Russian and foreign companies. In 2019, AI Journey was held online and attracted more than 150 leading industry experts as speakers, thus hitting the world's Top 5 DS/AI conferences by the number of participants.

This year, about 200 leading Russian and international experts are expected as speakers. Among the recognized experts who have confirmed their attendance are Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel; Michael Hind, Distinguished Research Staff Member in the IBM Research AI department; Laurens van der Maaten, Research Director, Facebook AI Research; and Jürgen Schmidhuber, IDSIA Lab Director.

This year, the event will also feature AI Journey Junior, an online conference for middle and high school students, and an online conference on solutions in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, neuromorphic and heterogeneous computing, to name a few.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 218 B 29 189 M 29 189 M
Net income 2020 698 B 9 181 M 9 181 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
Yield 2020 6,15%
Capitalization 5 398 B 71 025 M 71 043 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 276 598
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 295,83 RUB
Last Close Price 251,18 RUB
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-1.28%71 025
HDFC BANK LIMITED12.15%107 171
US BANCORP-24.64%66 600
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-31.04%51 068
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-24.91%47 995
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-17.20%45 114
