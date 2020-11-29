Sberbank of Russia : Sber to present unique AI solutions at AI Journey

During the international Artificial Intelligence Journey (AI Journey) online conference Sber is set to present its all-new proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) designs and solutions. Some of them have never been unveiled publicly before. The presentation is scheduled for December 4, the second day of the conference.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

'This year the entire conference has been moved online. However, this will not prevent us from showing Sber's latest AI developments. On the contrary, it's an opportunity to expand our conference to reach audiences around the world. I'm not going to show all our cards, but I will say that we'll present innovative solutions for a wide range of everyday tasks that go beyond meeting the requirements of the national AI development strategy 2030. These offerings should also allow Russia to measure up to the global AI leaders shortly.'

At the conference, Sber will also present its AI services that already enjoy success in healthcare, finance, and other industries.

AI Journey is the largest platform for obtaining up-to-date information about AI and its application in Russia and abroad. The event is hosted by Sberbank in cooperation with leading Russian and foreign companies. In 2019, AI Journey was held online and attracted more than 150 leading industry experts as speakers, thus hitting the world's Top 5 DS/AI conferences by the number of participants.

This year, about 200 leading Russian and international experts are expected as speakers. Among the recognized experts who have confirmed their attendance are Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel; Michael Hind, Distinguished Research Staff Member in the IBM Research AI department; Laurens van der Maaten, Research Director, Facebook AI Research; and Jürgen Schmidhuber, IDSIA Lab Director.

This year, the event will also feature AI Journey Junior, an online conference for middle and high school students, and an online conference on solutions in machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, neuromorphic and heterogeneous computing, to name a few.