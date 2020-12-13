Sberbank of Russia : SberCIB to finance construction of housing estates in St. Petersburg by providing RUB27 bn

SberCIB has opened five non-revolving lines of credit with an aggregate value overshooting RUB27 bn for Etalon Group to construct housing estates and social infrastructure pieces in St. Petersburg. The loans must be paid off by 2024 and 2025.

Etalon Group has been SberCIB's strategic partner for a long time, and we're happy that our partnership with the Group has been evolving and getting stronger for two decades. Over this time, we've implemented over 15 housing finance projects. The bank has opened new lines of credit with an aggregate value of RUB27 bn to finance the construction of modern housing estates in St. Petersburg. Etalon changes the image of our cities for the better, making them beautiful and comfortable to live in, and we're happy to be part of this vital cause together with our partner.

Andrey Shemetov

Senior Vice President, Sberbank

The attraction of project finance from Sberbank on terms the Company finds favorable is another confirmation of the quality of our projects. Detailed design and high liquidity of housing estates prove Etalon Group is one of the largest market players with a well-diversified portfolio of projects and a strong financial position. Effective interaction between the developer and the bank helps sell housing estates, which enjoy demand among buyers and create new points of attraction on the city map.

Gennady Shcherbina

President, Etalon Group

As many as RUB6.17 bn are set to be used to finance the construction of the Galaxy PRO business-class housing estate in the Admiralteisky district of St. Petersburg. The estate will consist of two residential buildings with enhanced comfort, and each of them will have an underground parking lot. The housing estate is scheduled to have 782 apartments with a floor area of 35 to 127 square meters each.

RUB5.73 bn is set to be injected in the construction of the Moscow Gate 2 business light property located in the Moscow District. The housing estate includes two residential buildings with a height of 14 to 19 floors that'll have 795 apartments with a floor area of 28 to 109 square meters each and a parking lot for 456 cars.

Both projects are being constructed close to Etalon Group's Galaxy neighborhood, which has two of its phases commissioned.

Another RUB15.21 bn will be invested in selling two new Galaxy buildings, 9.1 and 9.3, which have a combined number of apartments exceeding 2,500. The project also implies the construction of social infrastructure.

Galaxy PRO, Moscow Gate 2, as well as 9.1 and 9.3 Galaxy buildings have already been marketed, with apartments being sold using escrow accounts.

SberCIB is a dedicated business segment inside the bank's corporate investment unit, which works with the biggest customers. This line of business provides a wide range of financial solutions, from traditional lending to the mezzanine and equity financing, as well as hedging of FX, interest rate, and commodity risks, operations in financial markets with access to international platforms, investment analytics, and transaction support.