Sberbank of Russia : Vladislav Kreynin appointed as Sber's Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications Department

Vladislav Kreynin, Vice President, Chief Growth Officer of SberX ecosystem, will be appointed as Senior Vice President and Head of the Marketing and Communications Department of Sber effective October 7.

In his new role, Vladislav will bring together the functions of marketing and communications of the group with growth objectives such as the development of business models, analytics, and product mechanics to speed up the growth of the Sber ecosystem business.

Vladislav started his career at Sberbank in 2015 in the Retail Business Block and was in charge of the segment product development.

Having undergone an Agile transformation, he took an active part in the creation of the Special Solutions tribe based on the segment team.

In July 2017, he was appointed as Vice President, Director for Marketing at the Marketing and Communications Department.

Under his management, the Sber brand has been developed since 2017.

Vladislav took part in launching the traditional Green Day, the day with the best bargains of the year.

In 2019, Vladislav took an active part in the creation of SberMarketing, a full-cycle advertising agency of the Sber ecosystem, which launched the development of Sber's ad business.

In January 2020, he was appointed as Vice President and Chief Growth Officer of SberX ecosystem. He was also in charge of organizing and holding Sber Conf, the first product conference of Sber.

Vladislav Kreynin graduated from St Petersburg University's journalism school; the University of Rey Juan Carlos, Madrid, with a degree in strategic consulting in corporate communications; ESERP business school with a degree in financial management.

He successfully passed the LBS corporate executive development program and the digital leadership & management program at Imperial College London.

In September 2020, he won the Leaders of Russia national competition.

Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board:

'Combining marketing and growth functions is a global trend that has already been followed by companies such as Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Kelloges, Best Buy, and others. Pursuing the strategy to develop its ecosystem, Sber has identified the creation of a single customer experience across all our channels, products, and services, strengthening Sber's leading positions in all our products and services, as well as brand management and ecosystem communications of Sber as one of the key assets of the group among the top priority areas for marketing functions and business growth. These are the verticals that will become top priorities for Vladislav and our marketing team soon. I would like to welcome Vlad in his new responsible role and wish him great success!'