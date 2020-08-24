Sberbank of Russia : You can now invest in international stocks at Sberbank

Today, Sberbank has launched foreign stock trading on the Moscow Exchange via the Sberbank Investor app, QUIK, and voice instructions over the phone. Access to shares of foreign issuers for the bank's customers, including non-accredited investors, will become available simultaneously with the start of trading on the Moscow Exchange. Previously, transactions with foreign shares for Sberbank customers were available to qualified investors only, with a minimum transaction amount of USD50,000.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'The number of individual investors entering the brokerage market is climbing. As of today, Sberbank has 1.8 mln of such customers. Usually, their investment experience is not that considerable, but they want their funds to bring profits. Today's launch of foreign stocks trading is an organic addition to the line of investment products available for individual customers. Sberbank carries out all transactions with foreign stocks on the Moscow Exchange in rubles, which removes the need to exchange currency and associated fees. Also, transactions in Russian rubles clearly show the evolution of the value of the entire investment portfolio, which may include both domestic and foreign securities.'

You can buy foreign stocks via personal investment accounts within statutory limits, while a brokerage account is free of such limits. Rates are similar to those with Russian securities. No hidden fees or charges apply.

A broker - in this case, Sberbank - is a tax agent when it comes to earnings from the growth of the market value of shares, but dividend taxes must be paid by the customer. The default tax rate for dividends on US shares is 30%, but bank customers can have it reduced to 10% by filling out a special form W-8BEN, which can be signed remotely through the Sberbank Online website or the National Settlement Depository.